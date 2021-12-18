New York exceeds 20,000 positive cases for the second day in a row

The number of COVID-19 positives in 24 hours has exceeded 20,000 cases in the state of New York for the second day in a row, according to data provided daily by the office of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Specifically, the latest record reported today, referring to the previous 24 hours, has collected 21,908 positive cases (out of 290,930 reported), while in yesterday’s record there were 21,027 (out of 263,536 reported).

The percentage of positivity does not stop rising in the city and the state: if two weeks ago it was 4.87%, yesterday it rose to 6.58% and today to 7.98%, and this despite the new measures implemented since last Monday to make the mask mandatory in most closed places, including offices.

The concern is palpable in the streets, and thus, the queues to get PCR or antigen tests, which are offered free at mobile street stalls, have been several hundred meters in recent days, which is causing the results to be delayed up to 48 hours.

And despite all these signs, Governor Hochul sent a message of reassurance: “This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for winter, with tools at our disposal ”, and recalled the trio of most effective measures: vaccine, booster and mask.

Until now, the city of New York, which receives a large number of tourists at Christmas holidays, in which commerce also adds the largest figures, has been reluctant to apply restrictive measures that imply any limitation to commercial activities , restaurants or entertainment venues.

Just yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that the end-of-the-year festivities that crowd the mythical Times Square every December 31st, because – he assured – all attendees must show proof of vaccination even if it has to be requested. to a million people, he specified.