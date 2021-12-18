New York reaches record number of COVID-19 cases in one day

New York state reported on Friday that just over 21,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, its highest total number of cases in a single day since diagnostic tests became widely available.

Just under half of the positive results came in the city, where the lines at the test stands were growing. On the other hand, the Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season, and some Broadway plays suspended their performances due to outbreaks among cast members.

Statistics on virus infections in a single day may be an unreliable way to gauge trends, but the new record marks a steady increase that began in the western part of the state in late October, and has skyrocketed in New York City in the last week as the omicron variant spreads.

“This is changing very fast. The numbers are increasing exponentially every day, ”Governor Kathy Hochul said during a presentation Friday on CNN.

The sharp increase in infections should be very worrying, but it was inevitable given the rapid spread of the new variant, said Dr. Denis Nash, executive director of the University’s Institute for the Science of Implementation in Population Health. of New York City.

“We were already heading into a winter wave with the delta, which is very worrying in and of itself,” Nash said.

“But then on top of that the new omicron variant is added, which is more transmissible from an infectious point of view,” he said, noting that current vaccines might be unable to contain the new “more invasive” variant.

Statewide, New York had an average of 13,257 positive diagnostic tests per day during the seven-day period ending Thursday. This represents an increase of 71% compared to two weeks ago.

The state’s previous daily high for positive tests occurred on January 14, 2021, when just under 20,000 people tested positive.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the omicron is in “full swing,” but said the city’s hospitals are “very strong and stable right now” and are much more prepared to handle COVID-19 than when the pandemic started.

Treatments have improved, and more than 70% of eligible city residents are fully vaccinated, he noted.