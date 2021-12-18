New York sets a new record for covid-19 cases and the governor enables 40 new vaccination sites | Univision 41 New York WXTV

New York enabled 40 new pop-up vaccination sites, at a time when the state faces a raging pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul reported that on Thursday, 21,027 positive tests were reported, marking a new record of cases in a single day.
To combat the winter surge and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Hochul today announced the deployment of more than 40 new emerging vaccination sites across New York State.
These sites will begin launching as early as Saturday and are part of a multi-week effort, in partnership with local county health departments and community partners, to build on the state’s extensive efforts to bring all New Yorkers to life. fully vaccinated and protected against the virus.
“The winter surge is in full force, but we are not helpless. We have the tools to combat this virus and its variants: get vaccinated, put on the booster and wear a mask,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters, and tests widely available as soon as possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones“.
Likewise, the governor urged that everyone be fully vaccinated “and receive a reinforcement now, before the holidays, since it is our best defense against the virus and its variants.”
Two state-run vaccination sites in Queensbury and Binghamton are also offering free covid-19 testing as cases of this virus rise across the state.
This is the list of the new vaccination points:
Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/18: Allegany County Office Building, 7 Court St, Belmont, NY 14813 (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/18: Northwest Arena, 319 W. 3rd St, Jamestown, NY 14701 (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/16: Clinton Community College, 158 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
12/18: Northern Adirondack Middle / High School, 5586 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot, NY 12935 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
12/18: City Recreation Center, 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Janssen / J & J
12/21: The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., Buffalo, NY 14201 (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
12/22: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215 (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/18: St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 821 N Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14605 (12:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster
12/25: The Vineyard Farms & Outdoor Center for Excellence, 126 Sander St, Rochester, NY 14065 (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
New York City – Brooklyn
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/18: Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, 11 Sumpter St, Brooklyn, NY 11233 (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)
12/19: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 574 Madison St, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (11:00 AM – 4 PM)
12/22: Family Services Network of New York Inc., 1721 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212 (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM)
New York City – The Bronx
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster,
12/21: Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (Only for students, teachers and employees. 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
12/23: Eugenio María de Hostos Community College 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (Only for students, teachers and employees. 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
12/28 Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451, (Only for students, teachers and employees. 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
12/30 Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451, (Only for students, teachers and employees. 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna Boosters
1/6: Part of the Solution (POTS) 2759 Webster Ave, Bronx (8:00 AM -3: 00 PM)
New York City – Manhattan
Pfizer-BioNTech 18+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster
12/19: Mt. Pleasant Christian Academy, 2009 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
12/21: Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 W 180th Street, New York, NY 10033 (11:30 AM – 6:00 PM)
12/21: New York Harm Reduction Educators, 104 E 126th Street – 1A, New York, NY 10035 (10:30 AM – 5:00 PM)
12/28: NY Harm Reduction Educators, 104 E 126th Street – 1A, New York, NY 10035 (10:30 AM – 5:00 PM)
12/28: Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 W 180th Street, New York, NY (11:30 AM – 6:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/17: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (2:00 PM – 6 PM)
12/21: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
12/23: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
12/28: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
12/30: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
1/4: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
1/6: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster
12/20: First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead, NY 11901 (1 PM – 7 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/18: Candor Central School District, 1 Academy Street, Candor, NY 13743 (Adults: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM; Kids 12 & up: 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/23: Hudson Falls Senior High School, 80 East LaBarge St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 (2:30 PM – 7:30 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Modern Booster
12/19: Grace Baptist Church, 52 S 6th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster
12/29: Greater Centennial AME Zion Church, 312 S. 8th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 (9:00 AM – 2:00 PM)
1/8: Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
1/29: Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
** Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks for Allegany, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware and Yates.
** Two large vaccination sites are also offering free covid testing:
Binghamton Vaccine and Testing Site
Antigo Davis College-Robb Activity Center, 400 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, NY
Daily: 8 AM to 7 PM
L / M / V tests; Vaccination Tue / Thu / Sat
Queensbury Vaccination and Testing Site
Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Janssen / J & J
Old Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road, Queensbury
Daily: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
L / M / V tests; Vaccination Tue / Thu / Sat
