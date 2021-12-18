New York, the favorite destination to get lost at Christmas

According to the consortium of tour operators, the first holiday destination this Christmas season is New York, ahead of Dubai and the Maldives. The big apple lit up with Christmas decorations and the new spaces created in the city are a unique attraction and the mayor of the city Bill de Blasio He has also made an effort to make it as safe as possible. The covid tests, both PCR and antigens, are totally free and the covid vaccination passport is required to enter restaurants, theaters and sports facilities.

Litte Spain, the gastronomic market designed by the chef Jose Andres and the brothers Adria In New York City, you are getting ready to celebrate New Years Eve as if you were in Spain. Located in a spectacular luxury shopping center, at 10 Hudson Yards, paella, tapas and bravas taste like home.







Gallery

Christmas in New York

Juan Carlos Morant / Other Sources







Very close, Dani Garcia has opened the ‘Casa Dani which in its early days received the visit of the actress Paz Vega or the former NBA player Calderon. A careful space where the specialties of the starred Malaga chef make you cry with pleasure.

Visiting NY and not eating a hamburger at the fantastic Hard Rock Café is a sin, as is not visiting the favorite restaurant of Obama in Harlem, Red Rooster, where the specialty is chicken cooked following the chef’s recipes of African origins.