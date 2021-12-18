New York will hold New Year’s celebrations despite the increase in Covid-19 cases | International | News

The city keeps all closed spaces open with the obligation to show proof of vaccination.

New York City will keep the end of the year festivities in the mythical square of Times square, where all the attendees must show proof of vaccination although this means controlling a million people, said its mayor, Bill de Blasio, who said goodbye to the position precisely on Friday. December 31st.

De Blasio expressed himself in an interview with the chain CNN in his last days in office, focused exclusively on measures to combat covid-19, at a time when positive cases are increasing rapidly in the city: if a month ago the percentage of positivity was 3.8%, it rose to 4.87% two weeks later and yesterday I had already reached the 6.58%.

The concern of New Yorkers is evident, and the queues to undergo PCR tests are in the last days very long in all mobile stations scattered around the city, which has resulted in the results of these tests being delivered much more late, up to 40 hours, instead of the 6 hours it took just two weeks ago.

In many pharmacies, yesterday they exhausted the self-tests rapid.

The city keeps all closed spaces open –cinemas and theaters, gyms, public transportation, churches, restaurants– with the obligation to show proof of vaccination, and since last Monday the mask is also mandatory in all these places, even a penalty of fines of up to a thousand dollars.

New York City. Photo: Pixabay

The mayor believes that there is still room for impose the mask in small shops or barbershops, all in order to maintain commercial activity:

Clients know they are safe. Employees know it, and business is booming. Said in an interview.

However, he insisted that the vaccine, much more than the mask, is the more effective protection against the virus, and welcomed the fact that the vaccination rate in New York, which was in the 60% in August, has risen to the 90%, “Because the obligation works,” he explained.

New York has imposed the mandatory vaccination on all public officials and as of December 27 getting vaccinated will also be a requirement for private sector workers.

Passengers arrive at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, USA, in a file photo. EFE / Justin Lane

Photo: EFE

We are not doing enough, we have to go further. The alderman warned.

Along the same lines, the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, wrote today on her Twitter account: “We know how to avoid falling seriously ill with covid: Get the vaccine. Get the second dose. Put on third as soon as you meet the conditions. And put the mask on, ”he wrote. (I)