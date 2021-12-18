NFL Game Plan

After 14 weeks, no one had secured at least a ticket to the Postseason, but the picture will change with several results in Week 15 and we could even have the first division champions of the campaign.

SO GO THE PICKS … SO GO THE PICKS … ANALYST WEEK 13 TOTAL CHARLES 9-4 111-65 IVIS 10-3 111-65 SEBASTIAN 9-4 109-67 PAUL 9-4 108-68 ALFONSO 9-4 108-70 * Counting started in Week 2

This is a reflection of the irregularity that has permeated the NFL since the first week and although there are teams that have already marked distance in the fights for the divisional titles, the fights for the first seeds in both conferences begin to heat up with the winter to around the corner.

The forecasts are also a reflection of how confusing the current campaign has been with several surprising results and to keep in line with what we have seen so far, the experts at ESPN Deportes give bold predictions for the most relevant games of Week 15.

SEBASTIÁN M. CHRISTENSEN / Twitter: @SebastianMCESPN

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a fair duel between Aaron Rodgers, who despite his sore foot continues to shine and joins the MVP race, and a Ravens secondary who has been dejected by injuries, however. Baltimore will play a lot of defense “Tell me”, that is, with six members of the secondary, and they will try to force Green Bay to beat them on the ground.

Aaron Rodgers (left) and Aaron Jones (right), Packers quarterback and running back, respectively. Getty Images / Quinn Harris

The problem for Baltimore is that the Packers are strong on the ground, too. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon make a great running duo and with the focus on the passing game, Green Bay will surpass 200 yards rushing.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

One of the most intriguing matches of this Week 15 in what promises to be a gripping finale in the quest for three wild card spots in the AFC in the Playoffs.



The Bengals have shown too many inconsistencies in the past two weeks, although stopping the running game has been a virtue and perhaps the most important when it comes to facing the Broncos and the duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

If the Broncos are going to make hometown weight, Teddy Bridgewater is going to have a starring role and that will surely include giving more ball touches to Courtland Sutton, who has had just 25 goals in the last seven games and hasn’t surpassed 50 yards for air or recorded a touchdown in the past six weeks. That losing streak is broken this week.

IVIS ABURTO / Twitter: @IvisAburto

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland browns

Automatically, the wave of infections that settled in Cleveland and sent eight players to the disabled / COVID-19 list and that has quarterback Baker Mayfield in doubt suggests that the Browns will be safe victims of the Raiders, but we forget something when affirming that, that in front will be, precisely, the Raiders.

Although they will have significant casualties, at least three on defense and the possible absences of Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry, the Browns will beat some Raiders who have had very marked ups and downs and have been defeated sportingly and morally after stepping on the logo. of the rival and be beaten in the blink of an eye.

Even with possible defensive absences, the Browns will keep Derek Carr from throwing for more than 300 yards and the Raiders to 0-8 when this happens.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

A few weeks ago, it seemed to me that the best thing the Rams could do was give Matthew Stafford a break from the various ailments he suffered and keep him fresh for the Playoffs. He couldn’t have been more wrong.

Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback. Getty Images / Norm Hall

After that suggestion, in the past three games, Stafford has thrown nine touchdown passes and suffered only one interception and I don’t think his pace is going to slow against Seattle’s poor defense.

Stafford will throw at least three TDs to become the Rams’ first quarterback with three straight games with three TDs without an interception and will throw for the first time for 400 yards in 2021, as he faces the worst defense in total yards and yards through the air per game in the NFL.

ALFONSO MANCILLA / Twitter: @poncho_mancilla

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa bay buccaneers

Would anyone bet on a victory for the Saints, with their modest 6-7 record, over the Buccaneers, who boast their pompous 10-3 record?

Reason would dictate that the right thing to do is to give Tom Brady’s boys the tag of favorites, however the stats could give the Saints the benefit of the doubt, first, because coach Sean Payton has a career record of 19- 11 against Tampa, adding that New Orleans has triumphed in the past six meetings between the two teams.

Sean Payton, coach of the Saints. Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman

So great has been the dominance of the Saints over the Buccaneers, that in their most recent game at Raymond James Stadium, on November 8, 2020, New Orleans took the victory with a score of 38-3. It is true that after this game, the Bucs have already taken revenge in the Playoffs and it is also true that, without Drew Brees, the Saints are closer to penalty than offensive glory, but, if anything, Payton proposes a strategy that he will take out of their squares to Brady and the stars align, perhaps the Saints will get their miracle on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh steelers

There are two certainties about this game that, if combined, could result in a victory for the Steleers, first, that at home, Pittsburgh will raise its level and that the defense could recover some of its injuries, second, and it is what more dangerous, that the Titans tend to play badly against bad teams.

The evidence in this data is irrefutable when remembering that Ryan Tannehill’s team has already lost to the New York Jets and the Houston Texans. There’s also the fact that Ben Roethlisberger, the veteran hunk that even the Steleers’ own fans already want to retire, generally raises his bar at home.

Against the Titans, “Big Ben” will look for his fifth consecutive game in Pittsburgh without suffering interceptions and, at least, 95 rating points.

As things are, the outlook for Sunday could allow the yellow towels to be removed from the drawers.

PABLO VIRUEGA / Twitter: @PabloViruega

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are ranked, for now, as the best wild card, but they have a great opportunity to get closer to the Titans, in fact, I think Indianapolis has more room for growth than Tennessee, which does not currently have Derrick Henry.

Carson Wentz, Colts quarterback. Getty Images / Michael Hickey

The point is that the Colts face one of the best teams in the AFC, which is coming off its bye week and is one of the best running in recent weeks. The Patriots are not the best in talent or names, but in preparation and execution, which is why they have a seven-game winning streak.

This may be the game for the Colts to take off and become a contender, catch up with Tennessee and become the dark horse of the AFC.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo bills

Buffalo must balance the attack more, otherwise, it will not go far in the Postseason, in fact, it should not be neglected anymore, because not only would it lose the title but it could even be left out of the Playoffs, which would be a failure after what they achieved last year, the talent they have on their roster and the expectations that were founded on them.

This game against Carolina can be decisive for the Bills, it is time to correct the path and head towards the Playoffs until reaching the Super Bowl or staying out of the Playoffs, because morally they would be finished with a defeat against the Panthers.

CARLOS NAVA / Twitter: @TapaNava

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

The Cowboys are going to exceed 130 yards per rush and 350 per pass for their offense to straighten out a course that seems lost half a dozen games ago. More importantly, for Dak Prescott to regain confidence and with a win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium, move even closer to the division title and the top spots in the National Conference.

In the first meeting of the year against the Giants, the Cowboys generated 515 total yards, including 201 per run.

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to cast doubt on the decision to take Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the last draft, because he will have another great game in the victory over the Falcons to keep the hope of more alive than ever. 49ers postseason and, yes, divisional championship too.

Since Week 8, Garoppolo is the best in average passing yards (8.9), third in percentage of completions and fourth in quarterback rating and what better way than to face the Falcons to keep up with that good rhythm, since they have one of the worst air defenses in the NFL.