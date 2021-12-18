Nicolás Benedetti sends farewell message to the Club América fans

The America club had a theme that determined him to make hiring in the face of the Closing 2022 and it was the overcrowding of players not trained in Mexico, Faced with this, the Azulcrema Directive has chosen to formalize the departure of Nicolas Benedetti being announced on the team’s social networks as a form of loan for one year with the Gunboats of Mazatlan and lower the limit of foreign elements.

Nicolas Benedetti will leave the Nest without being able to establish a place in the history of America club, During his stay with the player, he was the victim of constant injuries that prevented him from earning a starting position in the team. Santiago Solari, an aspect that prevented him from consolidating as a relevant piece in the azulcrema attack.

During this Scream Mexico Opening 2021 He only managed to play in eight games of which only in three he was part of the starting eleven to only add 243 minutes, while in that brief period he obtained three yellow cards. Since your arrival at Coapa at Closing 2019 He could not guarantee his performance, having in most tournaments a range of half the games played out of the 17, to accumulate 34 games in three years.

Benedetti’s response

Given the priority it has America to free the places of foreigners there was a movement that was stipulated for six months with those of the Pacific’s pearl, but with the injured elements they delayed the Poet’s transaction. A few minutes ago, Nicolás used his Instagram account to write a few words of farewell and to thank all the staff of the Eagles who helped him during his time in Coapa, in addition to recognizing the cream fans, ensuring that they will always be present, but that it is time to start a new professional project.

“It has been 3 years for me of great pride wearing the jersey of one of the most important teams in the world. I want to thank Club América for opening its doors to me and always trusting me. Starting today I will face a challenge, a new challenge in my career which will help me to continue growing as a footballer and as a person ”.

“I thank all my colleagues, each coaching staff, managers, administrative staff, medical department and all the Azul Crema fans. I carry you in my heart, always wishing you the best! “, He wrote

It was just in August of this 2021 that the team of Mazatlan had expressed his desire to acquire the sporting skills of Nicolas Benedetti being a movement approved by the Spanish coach, Beñat San José, to be present in his scheme by defining him as a footballer with great quality, but hoping that he will arrive to contribute immediately to the offensive of the Cannonball team.