Offers from Europe are an insult: Álvaro Dávila

Blue Cross has been struggling with the contract renewal of its Mexican players targeting Europe, as happened with Orbelín Pineda, who goes to Celta de Vigo and now happens to them with Luis Romo, who ends his contract in 2022, and the president of the club Alvaro Davila spoke on the subject.

“There was a very limited time for when we arrived, he already needed anything to do with Orbelín, he he already brought his project. It is not that here they are prevented from growing, they are trying to recover the investment but I believe that currently the market it is very well handled, greatly influenced by certain people who seek their personal benefit”He told Fox Sports.

On the offers that come from Old continent, Davila He criticized that footballers want to go to Europe when the clubs do not send a proposal that in his view does not represent the value they have as players.

“I am insulted by offers they have arrived. An insult to the same player, and he doesn’t take it that way. They feel we don’t deserve them in Mexico and that they are international players and a offer that is laughter. I do not understand how they intend to make a career with a club that is not even valuing them, “he added.

Davila He also lashed out at the player representatives, who only see for their benefit and take a high commission of each transfer

“The representatives now sit down to talk with the manager and the first thing they ask is ‘now my commission of how much it is going to be’. The player believes them in all those cases, the same in some cases it will work. Sometimes you don’t see the full point of view of being in a great institution like it is Blue Cross and it is not valued. So I think the players scheme”He declared.