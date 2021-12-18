One flight from DIE! Natti Natasha and Vida Isabelle would travel by jet in which Flow died, La Movie

The unexpected death of Jose Angel Hernandez, better known as Flow ‘The Movie’ Reggaeton has shocked the world, and as the hours pass after the tragic event, details come to light, such as the fact that Natti Natasha, Raphy pina And your daughter Life isabelle they were about to fly in the same jet that crashed and took the life of the music producer.

The plane in which the famous producer, his wife and their 4-year-old son were traveling crashed just a few minutes after taking off from the international airport of The Americas in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The balance was 9 deceased persons: the six passengers on board with US nationality and three crew members, two of them Dominican and one Venezuelan.

the causes of the accident are still unknown.

According to Brigadier General Emanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, “we just started to do a survey to start the investigation process, listen to the recordings of the control tower.”

Natti Natasha and her family, about to board the jet

Hours after the accident that occurred on December 15, it was known that the family of Natti Natasha, Raphy pina And your daughter Life isabelle they were about to fly with Flow, The Movie, on the jet that suffered the accident.

The couple is very affected by the event, as they were able to increase the number of victims of the accident.

“Today is not a good day, it took me by surprise. The most unusual thing, which hurts me, is that today I was flying on that plane with my family to Miami for some commitments,” Pina told local media.

Raphy also explained that his partner is shocked by the accident, in addition to expressing his condolences to the family and expressing his admiration for the renowned producer who worked with musicians of the stature of Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna, among others.

