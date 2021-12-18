One flight from DIE! Natti Natasha and Vida Isabelle would travel by jet in which Flow died, La Movie

The unexpected death of Jose Angel Hernandez, better known as Flow ‘The Movie’ Reggaeton has shocked the world, and as the hours pass after the tragic event, details come to light, such as the fact that Natti Natasha, Raphy pina And your daughter Life isabelle they were about to fly in the same jet that crashed and took the life of the music producer.

The plane in which the famous producer, his wife and their 4-year-old son were traveling crashed just a few minutes after taking off from the international airport of The Americas in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

