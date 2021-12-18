one of the mythical falls in price and is a success on Amazon

The Chinese smartphone still has a lot to say today, and more at this price.

One of Xiaomi’s best-known mid-range is at your fingertips for less than 160 euros. You have the opportunity to take home the Redmi Note 9 for only 159 euros in its version with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It is one of the best sellers on Amazon.

The Chinese terminal arrives with a nice design, a screen that exceeds 6.5 inches and one of the MediaTek Helio processors. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy the Redmi Note 9 at the best price

Screen: 6.53-inch LCD, Full HD + resolution and 401 DPI

6.53-inch LCD, Full HD + resolution and 401 DPI Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Cameras: quad rear camera 48 + 2 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 13 megapixel front camera

quad rear camera 48 + 2 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 13 megapixel front camera Battery: 5,020 mAh

The Redmi device has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Its front is well used and its back is shiny, you can find it in various colors and with nice curved edges.

Under its chassis is the Helio G85 manufactured by MediaTek, a solvent eight-core processor with which you will get more than enough power for day to day. The Redmi Note 9 is available in versions of 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of internal memory.

There are four cameras that we find on the back of this Redmi Note 9: a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 2 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. On the front, a 13 megapixel camera.

The battery of the Chinese terminal reaches a capacity of 5,020 mAh. You will have no problem getting to the end of the day, even if you are one of those who make the most of your smartphone. The Redmi Note 9 also incorporates a USB Type-C, a headphone jack, and even NFC.

