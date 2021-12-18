Ortega appoints Orlando Tardencilla to diplomatic posts in Switzerland

The Daniel Ortega regime appointed its ally and outgoing deputy to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Orlando José Tardencilla, as ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations based in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

The appointment was made through Presidential Agreement 216-2021, published in La Gaceta, official newspaper, which establishes the appointment of «Orlando José Tardencilla in the position of Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nicaragua with the rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Office of the United Nations Organization and Other International Organizations based in Geneva, Swiss Confederation ».

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Ministerial Agreement 41-2021, appointed Orlando José Tardencilla to the position of Minister Counselor with Consular Functions of the Embassy of the Republic of Nicaragua in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

This diplomatic appointment confirms that Tardencilla strengthens her relationship with the Ortega regime, since this year she also stood out for leading the shortlist of candidates proposed by Nicaragua to exercise the general secretariat of the Central American Integration System (SICA), although the three names were rejected by the majority of the member countries and pending the election of the position of the regional body.

Tardencilla, a former Sandinista guerrilla, is a longtime political ally of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party. His party, Alternativa por el Cambio (AC), has participated in an alliance with the FSLN since the 2011 national votes.

In addition, he was a deputy in the Nicaraguan National Assembly three times, from 1985 to 1990 and continuously from 1997 to 2007.

He is currently an outgoing deputy before Parlacen, thanks to his alliance with the FSLN.

Other changes in the foreign service

In the Gazette of this Friday, December 17, Álvaro Fernando Murillo Centeno is also removed from three diplomatic appointments in Switzerland, through the Presidential Agreement 21S-2021. Murillo is left without effect of:

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to the Swiss Confederation, based in Geneva, which took office on March 4.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nicaragua with the rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations (UN), based in Geneva, Swiss Confederation, who took office on February 8.

And Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nicaragua with the rank of Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), based in Geneva, Switzerland, also assumed on February 8.

Murillo had been appointed to the positions on the same days that Sabra Murillo Centeno, representative of the regime at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna (UNOV), obtained the appointments. In addition, she was appointed representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).