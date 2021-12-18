Panorama – New York City Wants to Electrify and Bans Gas for New Buildings

This provision It will make New York the largest city in the country to enact this type of ban and join some 65 jurisdictions from 7 states across the country.

This measure to ban gas water heaters, stoves and boilers in all new buildings will significantly affect real estate development and construction in the nation’s largest city and could influence how cities around the world seek to reduce the burning fossil fuels, which drive climate change

About 70% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings. According to a recent study by the RMI expert group, this bill will save about 2.1 million tons of carbon emissions by 2040, which is equivalent to the annual emissions of 450,000 cars. The bill would also prevent the construction of new gas pipelines to new buildings, which would also mean savings.

According to the municipal director of the New York Office of Climate and Sustainability, Ben Furnas, Mayor Bill de Blasio will sign the bill “with enthusiasm.”

“It is a historic step forward in our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels,” Furnas said, adding: “If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere.”