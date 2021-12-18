Pedro Castellanos equaled Salvador Pérez’s record in the LVBP

The player of the Lara Cardinals, Pedro Castellanos, equaled a record of home runs What rookie in the Venezuelan Baseball League (LVBP) of nothing more and nothing less than Salvador Pérez.

Through this Friday’s game between Cardenales de Lara and Tiburones de La Guaira, Pedro Castellanos hit his eighth home run of the 2021-2022 LVBP season and equaled the record for most home runs for a rookie in the LVBP set by the receiver. Salvador Perez when he made his debut on this circuit in the 2012-2013 season with the La Guaira Sharks.

Castellanos The 24-year-old, this season with the Cardinals marked his LVBP debut and boy, hitting eight home runs to be the rookie with the most four-corner hits on the rented circuit, still having games ahead in the regular season to set a new record for a debutant in Venezuelan baseball.

Record home run

#LVBPxTLT 2nd Inn ⬇️ Record night! 🔥 Pedro Castellanos’ home run that ties Salvador Pérez’s record as the rookie with the most home runs in his debut season 👀@sharks_net 1−1 @CardinalsDice pic.twitter.com/Aw4wZ1AYKU – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) December 17, 2021

It took almost 10 years for another rookie to LVBP He will come close to this home run record, achieved by Castellanos in his first year, being a key player for the Lara Cardinals this year.

Castilian numbers

This first baseman and outfielder in his first 34 LVBP games has 35 hits, eight homers, 18 RBIs, 17 runs scored, AVG of .304, OBP of .363, SLG of .545 and an OPS of .908.