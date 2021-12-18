PLD submits registry to the JCE and claims to have 1,760,565 members

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) delivered to the Central Electoral Board (JCE) the list of members of that political organization, to comply with what is established in Law No. 33-18, of Political Parties, Groups and Movements.

A PLD delegation made up of Danilo Díaz, member of the Political Committee and alternate delegate to the JCE; Mayobanex Escoto, secretary of organization; Welcome Casado, PLD delegate to the JCE IT department and Braulio Frías, delegate to the JCE Elections department, delivered the roll.

“It is the register that contains the largest number of members of the political parties of the system, one million 760 thousand 565 members, with 53 percent of them being women, 47 percent men, with 21 percent young,” said Danilo Diaz. (The PRM also deposited its register today and said it had 1,873,422 members).

He said that the PLD, which is undergoing a reorganization process, validating its bodies and members and settling on its platform, thousands of people who have applied to join the purple ranks.

“If the PRM says it has a greater number of members than the PLD, the figure they say they have must be subtracted 35 percent, which the electoral market studies say they are sorry to incline their vote for the current ruling party”, Diaz said.

He assured that the citizens are demanding the return of the PLD to power “given the mistakes of the current government administration.”

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) also delivered this Friday the electoral roll of that political organization, which is made up of a total of 1,873,422 registered militants.

This week the People’s Force also deposited its register with 648,753 members.