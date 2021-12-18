Police graduates repeat the same discourse of the “defense of sovereignty” regime and the “attempted coup”

The Nicaraguan National Police, turned into the main instrument of repression of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, this year graduated 3,402 policemen in different disciplines, according to the data specified by Ortega in the act of promotion of the Police Academy «Walter Mendoza Martínez ».

This Thursday, December 16, 27 officers graduated from the Bachelor of Police Sciences, who received their degree from the hands of Ortega, who is the Supreme Chief of the National Police.

Also read: What is the true training that Orteguista Police officers receive?

Among the graduates stood out Inspector Néstor Anthony Arancibia, originally from Matagalpa and first record of the graduation, who had an intervention on the spot, to read a speech that repeated the official message of “defense of sovereignty” and the events of 2018 as “An attempted coup”, according to the version of the Ortega regime.

“During these four years we have experienced various situations, such as the failed attempt (of) coup d’état in 2018, by bad sons of our country, fighters of North American imperialism, who threatened the peace and stability of our country; they tortured and murdered Nicaraguan brothers and sisters, “said the inspector, looking like a copy of the speeches of the first lady and co-governor Rosario Murillo.

Nestor Anthony Arancibia. Photo taken from the networks of El 19 Digital

low wage

Ortega specified at the end of his speech, which lasted almost an hour, that the graduations of 185 anti-drug investigation officers took place throughout the year; 350 officers, heads of sectors; 93 heads of criminal investigation; 90 police intelligence chiefs; 132 officers specialized in canine technique; 125 expert criminalist officers; 200 accident investigation officers and 2,200 police officers with basic training.

He acknowledged that the police officers receive a low salary, arguing that the work of the Army and the Police is a “Christian act, of love of neighbor.”

According to official data, the basic salary for government workers is at least 5,500 cordobas ($ 153), which is the payment that a common police officer receives, although if they go up in grades they earn more. In contrast, the cost of the basic basket in the country is more than 15,000 cordobas.

Attack on Colombia

Another issue that Ortega addressed was the high level of insecurity in Colombia due to the drug trafficking problem, assuring that that country is “a drug state, where they kill every day.” In contrast, according to him, Nicaragua remains the safest country in the region, with low crime rates.

“How morally can Colombia speak of security in Nicaragua, of human rights in Nicaragua, if human rights are permanently violated there,” said Ortega in another part of his speech.

Colombia has been one of the countries that has voted in favor of the resolutions approved by the Organization of American States on the situation in Nicaragua. It was one of the 25 nations that did not know the legitimacy of the November 7 voting, in which the Supreme Electoral Council appointed Ortega as president, with the opponents imprisoned. I also vote in favor of the resolution that on December 8 concluded that Nicaragua does not respect its commitments to the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Allusion to exiles

The promotion of the police graduates this year was a tribute to the legacy of “General Benjamin Zeledón,” who was described on the spot as an anti-imperialist figure who fought against the United States in his time (1879-1912).

Ortega dedicated a large part of his speech to talking about this personage, at the same time that he attacked, as usual, the United States and those who oppose its totalitarian regime, which keeps 167 political prisoners in jail.

This time, in particular, he said that “the oligarchs, sell homelands, are always wandering from one place to another in the world,” in clear allusion to the thousands of exiles who have had to flee the country due to the threats and repression of their sympathizers. of Ortega and of the same Police that persecutes them.

“They are the Judas and the Caínes who have no love for the country or their roots and who have sought to get the invaders to return to Nicaragua,” added Ortega.

The Nicaraguan National Police is an institution that has been sanctioned by the United States since last March 5, 2020.

Likewise, the first commissioner Francisco Díaz, head of that institution, was sanctioned by the United States through the Magnitsky Law, in July 2018, after the brutal police repression against the civil protests of that year, which left at least 355 dead, according to a report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Daniel Ortega and the Chief of Police, Francisco Díaz. Photo taken from the networks of El 19 Digital

Commissioner Díaz is also sanctioned by Canada and the European Union. Other police chiefs are also sanctioned for human rights violations: Ramón Avellán, Luis Pérez Olivas, Justo Pastor Urbina, Juan Antonio Valle Valle and Fidel De Jesús Domínguez Alvárez are sanctioned by the United States and Canada. These were present at the promotion event.