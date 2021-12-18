Pollo Briseño becomes Technical Director

Editorial Mediotiempo

Antonio “Chicken” Briseño, defender of Chivas, announced through his social networks that he has achieved the title of Technical Director, which is endorsed by the Mexican Soccer Federation. The 27-year-old showed it off on his Instagram account, where he posted a message.

“Officially Technical Director, it’s just the beginning of something great. Let’s go to hell! “Wrote the Chicken on his Instagram story.

Briseño carried out of him course as a coach in the National School of Technical Directors Campus Guadalajara (ENDIT), which, in its courses, teaches subjects related to technical-tactical development, the rules of the game, DT philosophy, training theory and methodology, etc.

In fact, It is not the first time that the player shares something related to ENDIT on social networks, since he previously showed his followers some images where he was in his virtual classes, as well as the completion of his studies in June 2021.

What does it take to manage in the First Division?

The ENDIT grants four different types of licenses, which accredit you as a professional and allow you to perform in the different divisions of Mexican soccer. The highest ranking is A, which endorses the strategists to be able to direct in Liga MX, Ascenso and La Femenil.

The complete list of licenses is as follows: