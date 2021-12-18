Qatar 2022, the World of sustainability

Qatar 2022 dreams of being the best World Cup in history and to achieve this it has fully committed to a very clear project: the sustainability. The economic power of the Arab country has allowed him to avoid without any hurry all the commitments one year after the start of his World Cup; It has even developed a concept in which after this competition there will be no waste in infrastructure.

Destined to disappear

The greatest example of detachment and commitment to the idea of ​​sustainability – which was embraced from the beginning by Qatar – is the 974 stadium. 40 thousand fans has the peculiarity that it is made with 974 containers (hence the name change of Ras Abu Aboud to the figure with which it is built), which build its structure by replacing the blocks and the use of cement.

The stadium 974 it was inaugurated during this Arab Cup to host several games of the group stage, the semifinals and the third place; Yet his fate is set: when he’s done Qatar 2022 This colossus will disappear completely, even if your investment was 200 million dollars.

Yes, although it is the stadium with the shortest distance from the center of Doha, its function is only limited to the world Cup as there is no team from the Local league use it later.

Stadium blocks will go to other sports complexes, as well as the stands and grass so that there is no waste of all your materials.

And just as this property will disappear completely, the vast majority will also undergo changes in its capacity. The stadiums of Al-Janoub, from Ciudad la Educación, Ahmed bin ali, Al-ThumamaEven the Lisail will have only 20 thousand seats; while that of Al Bayt It will also be reduced by half, of its 60 thousand seats it will only have 30 thousand.

The seats of all these properties will be donated to other countries in the region to improve their sports facilities.

Your own grass

Yasser Al Mulla he looks carefully and with satisfaction at the carpet that opens before his eyes. It is the World Cup grass. Yes, for the World Cup, Qatar He decided to challenge everything, even the desert itself. “Is a A dream come true, the proof that there are no impossible things ”, says the director of this project with great pride.

In total there are 880 thousand square meters that have been allocated for the nursery of Doha, and by the urgency of the world Cup, 425 thousand of those square meters were focused exclusively on the growth and care of that grass.

Three months ago the grass was laid for the last remaining stadium, that of Lusail -Which will host the Final of the world Cup-, so this nursery will be able to focus on the task of being a collection and development center for nature. In total there are 670 thousand shrubs and 16 thousand trees, of 60 different types, originating from Qatar, Thailand and Spain.

“For me it is a A dream come true, it is my legacy; this is a small contribution to the country and the people who live in Qatar; It is a great effort that has been made to do something like this, we hope that it will contribute to the year 1.2 million square meters of lawn, it’s a huge production. Both the government and I believe that nothing is impossible to do, “he adds. Al-mulla.