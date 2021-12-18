“Raphy” Pina continued to pay electricity to the house where the weapons were seized – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

Despite the fact that he sold it in 2009 and his defense reiterates that it is not his residence.





The defendant Rafael “Raphy” Pina came out accompanied by his partner, the singer Natti Natasha from the Federal Court. Photo: Juan R. Costa

Residence A 62 in Caguas Real was sold in 2009 by Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves, but new evidence presented on the fourth day of the trial shows that as recently as March 2020, the music producer made a payment to the Authority of Electric Power (PREPA) valued at $ 57.92.

This information came to light with the witness Héctor García, a business analyst at First Bank, who presented a folder with 190 pages of checks made by Pina Nieves on behalf of World Music Latino Corp. Also, in January 2020, he issued a check addressed to the Association of Residents of Calle Real, specifically residence A 62. His last payment was on March 10, 2020 for Caguas Real, where the description said “Contador, Rafael Pina”.

However, $ 57.92 for electric power is quite a small number compared to checks you presented from 2015, in which, for example, you paid $ 840.01 for August 10.

The federal prosecutor’s office argues that these checks are evidence that Pina Nieves resided in this location, or at least had it in use, but the defense led by Francisco Rebollo Casalduc, thinks that the checks demonstrate the opposite, as there is a significant reduction in electricity costs.

“I would like to be able to answer, but as you know I cannot comment on the test, but you were there and the difference is quite direct, and until then I have to leave it,” said Rebollo Casalduc in an aside with the press.

In addition, checks were presented dating from 2015, with a description as gardening for Caguas Real A 62, and out of five for the Residents Association dating from 2015 to 2019.

Another element that came to light in the trial is that from March 6, 2020 to April 5, 2020, the Federal Police Bureau (FBI) was intercepting Pina Nieves’ calls.

In other words, the raid on residence A-62 on Calle Alcázar in the Caguas Real urbanization took place on April 1, 2020, and for four more days they continued to intercept them.

Likewise, since February 5, Joel Romero’s calls were intercepted, resulting in a total of 30 days. Then a second interception was made on March 6 that still lasted 30 days.

The content of the phone calls has not yet been released.

The prosecution needs these evidences because, when FBI agents carried out the raid on residence A-62 there was no one. For this reason, the legal concept that ties Pina Nieves with the illegal material is “constructive possession”, or the same thing that they did not catch him with the material in his hands, but he was the only person who controlled and could dispose of it.

The music producer’s partner, the artist Natti Natasha, came to view after the lunch break to accompany him until the end of the fourth day of the trial in Federal Court in the courtroom of Judge Francisco Besosa.

The trial continues on Monday, December 20 at 9:00 a.m.

