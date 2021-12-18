Real Madrid | “Mbappé paves the way”

The calendar continues to lose leaves and at PSG they look fearful to that January 1 in which Kylian Mbappé will be able, officially, to sit down to negotiate with whoever you want to pre-agree where you will play next season. In one of his last speeches, in the magazine ‘Paris Match’, he made it clear that for him, money is not everything. With this, in addition to the player’s desire, Real Madrid has, which sees how the forward has rejected one after another the renewal offers that the Parisian team has put on the table. In fact, PSG, verbalized by Leonardo, has changed his speech for the first time: “Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. Well, you know what we want … We’ll see”.

Where before there was security, now there are doubts. Eternal protagonist of current football, this update could not go unnoticed in the main football debates and from ‘El Larguero’ they made their particular review of it. “I was struck by the fact that he said that in his family he commands his future. I think he wants to make it clear that if he goes to Real Madrid he will earn less than at PSG. I think he wants to explain to the people, in a good tone, why he wants to go, “began Antonio Romero, a journalist for the SER. Iturralde González, an AS arbitration specialist, for his part, is not so clear that this is going to take place. ‘monetary loss’: “He is going to win the same at PSG as at Madrid because the transfer premium will be very juicy. I don’t think he will end up losing money”.

“I think Mbappé is paving the way so that when he breaks the news, it doesn’t hurt so much in Paris”, argued Jesús Gallego, in a hypothesis that goes hand in hand with that of Romero, his companion from the Sanhedrin, to immediately add that “PSG cannot offer him the focus that Real Madrid is going to give him “. In addition, his departure from Paris, in the eyes of Mario Torrejón, would not affect his consideration in the neighboring country, something important since is, along with Benzema, the great star of Les Bleus: “PSG is a team that is not too beloved in France, so if it leaves, it will be a victory for many people.. It will not affect his star image in France. “

The MNM this season.

Pablo Pinto, a journalist for ‘Mediaset’, also thinks that Kylian’s future lies in the Paseo de la Castellana and does not believe that a victory in the maximum continental competition will change the final chapter of the soap opera: “PSG can already win the Champions League this year … Mbappé is going to leave and Messi and Ramos are going to be one more veteran year”. His loss, moreover, would be even more painful in the Parc des Princes if we take into account his role during the current season, where has surpassed in importance to a recently renewed Neymar and proves to be more decisive than Messi, although the Argentine is going through his period of adaptation.

The tie, just around the corner

And finally, Santi Giménez, Barça’s editor-in-chief in this newspaper, recalled that the knockout stages of the Champions League, where the whimsical hype paired Madrid with the Parisian team, is just around the corner: “Everything looks like it is going to end in Madrid, but there is a tie in between and a Champions League to win. The three parties are going to be interested in hiding the debate, that these are the last interviews”. Of course, he does not doubt that the color of the elastic of our protagonist next year will be white when he plays at home.