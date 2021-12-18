Reddit and Polygon Co-Founder Launch $ 200 Million Web 3.0 Social Media Initiative

On Friday, Polygon and Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six announced a $ 200 million initiative supporting projects that operate at the intersection of social media and Web 3.0. The initiative will focus on gaming applications and social media platforms built on Polygon’s infrastructure.

Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005, left in 2010, and returned as CEO in 2014 to lead a change before resigning in 2020. He has been an initial investor in several prominent blockchain and technology companies such as Coinbase, Instacart, Sky Mavis, developer of Axie Infinity and Patreon.

As an Ethereum scaling solution, the Polygon ecosystem has expanded rapidly this year, with more than 3,000 decentralized applications built into its network. Earlier this month, Polygon announced that it would dedicate up to 250 million MATIC tokens, valued at $ 627.5 million at the time, to develop zero-knowledge technologies aimed at complex decentralized financial applications.. Protocol launches and cross-chain migrations have been the main drivers of token price growth for much of this year.

Polygon co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, described the business models of social networks as having a “profound impact on our world”, especially in light of Web 3.0, which is a broad concept that refers to the next generation of the Internet. Through Web 3.0, “users create value, control the network, and reap the rewards”, He said.

The Polygon partnership is not Ohanian’s first foray into Web 3.0 development. As Cointelegraph reported, the Reddit co-founder partnered with Solana Ventures in November to raise $ 100 million for various Web 3.0 initiatives.

Keep reading: