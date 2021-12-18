Renato Ibarra’s new team from Liga MX for 2022?

December 17, 2021 · 18:24 hs

The Ecuadorian flyer, Renato IbarraIt seems that he will have a new team in Mexican soccer and it is that the rumors that place him in a team from the north they have grown. After his extra-court scandal, his football career could not be the same as before, apart from the fact that injuries have not allowed him to regain his level, which at some point made him one of the best of Mexican soccer.

Renato already has 30 yearsTherefore, it could be said that he is already a veteran player who can still live a positive stage in terms of his personal development as a footballer. The ‘Hare’ came to play for many years in Dutch football with him Vitesse from 2011 to 2016, which was when he was first booked by him America club, being an extremely decisive player, being chosen even in the ideal eleven of the Mexican First Division when I arrive.

The Ecuadorian has in his palm championships of Liga MX and Copa MX with the azulcrema outfit and the fans remember him with some affection despite the problems that were generated before the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

What extra-court problems did Renato Ibarra have?

The March 5, 2020 Renato Ibarra he was detained by the authorities for having physically and verbally attacked her partner at that time, who reported him to the authorities. Immediately the board of directors and coaching staff of the eagles of America officially disassociated him.

After being seven days detained and after a second court hearing, the Ecuadorian soccer player was released thanks to a provisional suspension of the case. Ibarra was not linked to any process for the attempted femicide and attempted abortion, given that his former partner was pregnant at that time, but he was pregnant due to family violence, for which he had to make reparation for the damage, which it was agreed would be economically and apart from the fact that the player had to take a gender perspective course.

All this situation brought him problems in Mexican soccer and it is that in some way the pandemic stopped his career like that of many, however, at the end of this and when football was resumed, his continuity with the eagles was analyzed too much and at the time they found him comfortable with the red and black of the Atlas de Guadalajara, a team where he was only one year and that caused a lot of controversy.

His return to Club América

Renato had gone on loans to Atlas, so he had to return to America where he was received with open arms by the fans, but not so much by the coaching staff, so Renato apart from fighting against injuries, had to be seen practically separate from campus. At Apertura 2021 only played 17 minutes in Club América’s victory over the Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 6, a match where he scored a goal and after that he never appeared again.

Which team would Renato Ibarra go to in 2022?

Given the still current contract that he has with América and the lack of minutes, Renato would be looking for accommodation in Mexican soccer with the Xolos from Tijuana, those on the border would be close to signing the Ecuadorian as one more option to attack, after the disastrous Apertura 2021 campaign, where they were in the last position.

