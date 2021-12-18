Reports of Cardinal Turkson’s Possible Resignation Are “Credible”

Cardinal Peter Turkson’s term as prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development could be coming to an end.

Several Vatican sources told CNA – the English language agency of the ICA Group – that a recent report from a traditionalist blog stating that Cardinal Turkson was resigning is “credible.”

Cardinal Turkson has been the first prefect of this dicastery since August 31, 2016. His five-year term expired in September, so it was assumed that he would be confirmed for a second term. As an unwritten rule, the prefects are confirmed with a kind of “silent consensus” and the renewal of their mandate is not communicated.

However, Cardinal Turkson has a long career in the Curia. Before assuming as prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development, he held the position of president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace as of 2009. He is, therefore, in his third term in the Curia.

According to the draft of the reform of the Curia, some senior officials can serve a maximum of two five-year terms.

Although Cardinal Turkson’s term is formally expiring, the blog report said he planned to resign.

The rumors come on what appears to be the eve of the completion of the Curia reform, and only a few months after Pope Francis ordered an inspection of this dicastery.

On December 12, the Cardinal had a Christmas meeting with dicastery staff, but declined to comment on that report, saying he would only speak when the plans were official.

The inspection was led by Cardinal Blaise Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago (United States), as head of a team made up of Sister Helen Alford and Pier Francesco Pinelli.

Sister Alford, Dominican, is vice-rector of the Pontifical Angelicum University, an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, and a consultant to the dicastery.

For his part, Pinelli has worked as a consultant with the companies Bain and Company and Netplan Management Consulting, and is rumored to be involved in the restructuring plans of the dicastery.

On August 26, in a surprise move that occurred a few weeks after the inspection, Father Augusto Zampini resigned as assistant secretary of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development. Rising star of the dicastery and an active member and promoter of the Vatican’s COVID-19 commission, the Argentine priest returned to diocesan work without an explanation for his departure.

Other Vatican sources told CNA that a cleanup in the dicasteries was in the offing due to internal government problems.

After the resignation of Fr. Zampini and the end of the mandate of Fr. Bruno Maria Duffé, who had been the first secretary of the dicastery and who had turned 70, Sr. Alessandra Smerilli was appointed secretary, while Mgr Segundo Tejado Muñoz and the Nicola Riccardi remained undersecretaries.

The Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development also includes the Section for Migrants and Refugees, symbolically led by the Pope himself and with two sub-secretariats: Cardinal Michael Czerny and Father Fabio Baggio.

The dicastery was established in 2016, while its statutes were approved in 2017, for a period of five years and ad experimentum.

According to a source familiar with the dicastery, one of the favorites as a possible successor is Cardinal Francesco Montenegro, retired archbishop of Agrigento (Italy), and whom Pope Francis asked to move to Rome, but has not yet been given any position. .

The Pope met him during his first trip in 2013 to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the Italian coast where many immigrants from Africa arrive.

The news of Cardinal Turkson’s possible resignation also comes just ahead of a decisive week for the reform of the Curia. For the first time, the Council of Cardinals, which met December 13-15, apparently did not review the text of the Praedicate Evangelium, the Apostolic Constitution in process that will reform the Roman Curia.

The fact that the Council’s press release does not refer to the reform suggests to some that the text is probably finalized. Pope Francis could announce it on December 23, when the traditional Christmas greetings meeting with the Curia will take place.