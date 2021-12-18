Ronaldo surprises and buys the historic Cruzeiro of Brazil

2021-12-18

The ex-Brazilian footballer Ronaldo ‘the Phenomenon ‘announced this Saturday that it bought Cruzeiro, a club where he made his professional debut when he was 16 years old, but has played for two seasons in the second division of soccer in that country.

“I am very happy to have completed this operation. I owe a lot to Cruzeiro and I want to return it to its place ”, declared the double Ballon d’Or (1997 and 2002) in a video published on social networks by the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

“We have nothing to celebrate at the moment, but we have a lot of ambition,” he added, holding a shirt of the Belo Horizonte (southeast) team with the ‘9’ on his back and the nickname ‘Fenomeno’.

According to the Globoesporte.com site, Ronaldo, 45, will become the majority shareholder of the club in exchange for 400 million reais (about 60 million euros).