Ronaldo surprises and buys the historic Cruzeiro of Brazil

The ex-Brazilian footballer Ronaldo ‘the Phenomenon ‘announced this Saturday that it bought Cruzeiro, a club where he made his professional debut when he was 16 years old, but has played for two seasons in the second division of soccer in that country.
“I am very happy to have completed this operation. I owe a lot to Cruzeiro and I want to return it to its place ”, declared the double Ballon d’Or (1997 and 2002) in a video published on social networks by the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.
“We have nothing to celebrate at the moment, but we have a lot of ambition,” he added, holding a shirt of the Belo Horizonte (southeast) team with the ‘9’ on his back and the nickname ‘Fenomeno’.
According to the Globoesporte.com site, Ronaldo, 45, will become the majority shareholder of the club in exchange for 400 million reais (about 60 million euros).
In 2018, the world champion with Brazil in 1994 and 2002 bought the Valladolid club for 30 million euros, currently in the Spanish second division after playing in the first division last season.
Passing by the training center of Sao Cristovao, a small club in Rio de Janeiro, his hometown, Ronaldo He joined Cruzeiro at the age of 16.
And it was with the blue club of Belo Horizonte that he made his great professional debut in 1993.
In total, he scored 56 goals in 58 games for Cruzeiro, earning him a call-up for the 1994 World Cup, which he won without playing a single minute.
After consecration in the United States, the Cruzeiro sold it to PSV Eindhoven (1994-1996).
He then shone at FC Barcelona (1996-1997), Inter de Milan (1997-2002), Real Madrid (2002-2007) and AC Milan (2007-2008), before ending his career at Corinthians (2009-2011 ).
In 2002, the eternal Seleçao number 9 became a legend, returning to the pitch after a year and a half from injury and guiding Brazil to their fifth world champion title, scoring eight goals in seven games in Korea. South and Japan.
Cruzeiro It has been one of the best Brazilian clubs of the last decade, with two championship titles in the Brazilian tournament (2013 and 2014) and two in the Brazilian Cup (2017 and 2018).
But the bad times came for him Cruzeiro at the end of 2019 losing the category mainly due to financial problems and internal tensions within the management. He was even threatened to fall to the third division this season, finally finishing in a woeful fourteenth place in the Brazilian Serie B.