Safety increases in South Florida schools amid wave of threats – Telemundo Miami (51)

The Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools announced that there will be a greater police presence this Friday on the campuses of both counties after an increase in the threats that appeared in recent days on social networks.

The announcement from the Broward district referred to a TikTok video that very soon went viral and where they threatened acts of violence in schools, allegedly for this Friday, December 17.

“While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be an increased police presence in our schools,” the statement from Broward County Public Schools read.





“With great caution, there will be an additional police presence and schools will remain vigilant throughout the day on Friday,” Miami-Dade Public Schools said in a statement.

Several students in South Florida have been arrested in recent weeks for allegedly threatening public schools in the area.

The Miami-Dade school district said it will take all necessary steps to prevent these types of threats.

Following a disturbing trend of school threats in Broward, one of the most recent arrests was a 14-year-old student who was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly threatening his classmates at a Pompano Beach high school.

In October, another student threatened violence against a Miramar high school in a group chat. On December 1, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student in Parkland threatened a mass shooting on campus while in a social media chat room.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested for threats to school on social media.

Two more threats have occurred since then, one at Deerfield Beach High School involving a 12-year-old boy, and the other last week when a 13-year-old student was arrested for making threats at a charter school in Pembroke Pines.

Most recently, this Thursday, a 13-year-old student was arrested after she posted a false threat against a school in Broward and nine other Miami-Dade County public schools.