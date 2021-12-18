San Juan Prosecutor’s Office files criminal charges against a driver involved in the death of Arcángel’s brother

The San Juan Prosecutor’s Office filed, this Friday afternoon, charges of negligent homicide and causing serious bodily harm against Mayra Enid Nevarez Torres, the 46-year-old driver who allegedly caused an accident on the Teodoro Moscoso bridge that claimed the life of Justin Rafael Santos Delanda, brother of the urban artist Archangel (whose Christian name is Austin Agustín Santos).

Nevarez Torres was charged with causing the death of Santos Delanda and causing serious bodily harm to Keven Monserrate Gandía, the passenger who accompanied Arcángel’s brother in a Can-Am vehicle at the time of being struck at around 2:30 a.m. on November 21.

“In particular, three charges were filed under Article 5.07 and two of 7.06, for causing the death of Justin Santos and serious bodily harm to Keven Monserrate by driving negligently and while intoxicated. In addition, a less serious charge, under Article 7.02, for driving while intoxicated ”, confirmed the prosecutor Luis Carrau Lebrón.

Judge Iraida Rodríguez Castro found cause for the arrest of Nevárez Torres and set a $ 300,000 bond. The Justice Department indicated that the defendant provided the required amount through the Pre-Trial Services Program (PSAJ), for which she was released under electronic supervision (shackle) until the preliminary hearing, scheduled for January 26, 2022.

The prosecutors Carrau Lebrón, Jesus Torres Gonzalez Y Edmanuel Santiago Quiles The charges were filed and they will be in charge of the court case. Carrau Lebrón presented before Judge Rodríguez Castro the results of the toxicological tests carried out on Nevarez Torres, an analysis that revealed the presence of alcohol in his blood; specifically, .29 percent.

The current Traffic Law only allows a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent for people 21 years of age and older who drive light vehicles.

According to the report of the Police Bureau, Santos Delanda was driving an all-terrain vehicle from the manufacturer Can-Am on the Teodoro Moscoso bridge on November 21 when Nevarez Torres, who was traveling in the opposite lane and was guiding a Hyundai Tucson, invaded the road on which the 21-year-old was traveling and it shocked him.

Justice added that Nevarez Torres hit other vehicles that accompanied Santos Delanta and Monserrate Gandía in a caravan.

As a result of the impact, Santos Delanda and a passenger were expelled from the Can-Am, according to the Uniformed report. The vehicle began to spin after the Hyundai Tucson hit and ran over Santos Delanda, killing him. Monserrate Gandía survived, but was seriously injured.

On December 14, the Chief Prosecutor of the Department of Justice, Jessika Correa González, urged the companions of Santos Delanda to appear to give their testimony of what happened, since they did not appear when they were summoned.

“We have essential pieces of evidence and we have interviewed potential witnesses. However, the victim’s companions, who witnessed the events, did not appear at the summons of the San Juan Prosecutor’s Office. We call on you to cooperate with the authorities, which is a citizen’s duty, to complete the investigation and do justice to Justin and his family.”, Stated Correa González.

Despite the absence of said testimonies, Justice proceeded with the filing of charges supported by the evidence and statements collected to date.