SD, HD, FullHD, 4K, 8K … Image resolutions of the TV or monitor

They are not in use today in most screens or televisions and we can have them in older models or lower ranges although it is usually rare that we find them. Even so, you should know what SD or qHD or HD is in case you find some of these acronyms in the specifications.

Next, we will explain in a simple, brief and summarized way what are the main resolutions on a screen. The best known are SD, QHD and HD in the lower ranges today (up to high definition) or in medium and low ranges we find FHD to finally go to the best qualities such as QHD, UHD.

The first thing we must be clear about is what is resolution. In summary, this is the total number of pixels that can be displayed on a screen. A screen is a television, monitor, mobile phone or tablet. These pixels are displayed in a resolution similar to 0000 × 0000, these numbers being the number of pixels horizontally and vertically, respectively. But also, they have specific names depending on the resolution: SD, HD, UHD …

The SD resolution, or Standard Definition, refers to 720 x 576 pixels resolution in PAL system. This resolution is the one used by the SD channels of DTT today, as well as the one used in DVD movies.

This resolution is difficult to find today, but some mobiles still use it. With 960 x 540 pixels, it is the lowest figure that we usually find in low-end mobiles (although there are some mobiles with 800 x 480 still). You have probably seen QHD many times but it is important not to confuse qHD (Quarter High Definition) with QHD (Quad High Definition).

If on a television we see “HD Ready”, that means that the television must show at least 720p content. This is usually the case, as these televisions have a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Some televisions are often labeled HD Ready 1080p, which is the same as Full HD 1080p. It is rare to find HD Ready or HD panels these days although you will likely find something if you are looking for a low price or very small panels.

Full HD, QHD and other resolutions

It is one of the most widespread today although it is leaving room for 4K. Even so, it is still present on televisions or monitors. The resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels. Although a monitor, television or mobile phone has the same resolution, the pixel density is higher when the screen size is smaller. Thus, the size of the pixels will be much smaller on a mobile phone than on a television, since each one is made to be viewed at a certain distance.

From Full HD or 1080p we now end everything with “K”, much faster and more direct. This resolution is often used to refer to high-end mobiles or gaming monitors with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, but it is wrong. This resolution It is usually used only in the cinema and is 2048 x 1080 pixels, while 2560 x 1440 pixels is to be referred to as WQHD or 2.5K if we want to keep the new terminology. We do not usually find it on almost any television today.

Also in this category and somewhat similar to the previous ones we find QHD and WQHD. If you have seen them in the specifications when buying a television, we should be clear about what it is and what it means. This resolution is 2560 x 1440 pixels, and is often called QHD or WQHD. It is currently used in high-end mobiles and in some gaming monitors. A new resolution that is emerging from this is QHD +, which is 2880 x 1440 pixels, changing the traditional aspect ratio from 16: 9 to 18: 9.

UHD and 4K

UHD is what is commonly referred to as 4K. They are not really the same although the terms have been adapted. We explain it. UHD uses resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is what we find in UHD Blu-ray movies or on platforms like Netflix for our own content. The 4KHowever, it refers to 4096 x 2160 pixels, less widespread and used mainly in the digital cinemas and professional content creation. What happen? That this last format does not adapt to that of televisions or screens, it does not adapt to the usual 16: 9 format of televisions, so both names are usually used interchangeably. We may see 4K in the specifications, see UHD or directly see UHD 4K. It is convenient that we know that it is not the same but that it is usually used interchangeably at the user level, of televisions. If it was a “real” 4K, we would see some black bands on the sides of our television. But at the marketing level, both names are used interchangeably, which can lead to confusion.

4K or 4K UHD is currently the most used format and we find compatible content on many platforms. In addition, there are more and more affordable options if we are going to buy a Smart TV with this resolution. We can find models for 300 or 400 euros without any problem that will allow us to see all kinds of content. Not only are there movies or series in 4K but there are also linear channels from the different operators or we can watch live sports competitions on Movistar +, for example.

The future: 8K

8K is not the future as such, but there are already televisions that offer this technology and that are going down in price. A few years ago it was unthinkable to bet on what they were worth, but currently they can already cost less than 2,000 euros (a high price for most but that many can pay for a television) The 8K resolution corresponds to 7,680 × 4,320p versus 3840 x 2160 above. Ultra high definition. Worth? Currently there is hardly any content in this resolution: there are no movies or series in 4K on the different platforms and we hardly find any options. At least for now, although this will vary in the coming years.

We must also take into account other aspects. For example, would we be able to tell the difference between 4K and 8K on a television? In a TV about 55 inches (quite common in many homes) we would hardly notice a difference between this resolution and the previous one if we stand within one meter. If we go to larger inches such as a screen of around 75 inches we would not notice a difference in distances greater than 1.4 meters (something that would not be usual in a normal living room from the sofa to the television and less with these dimensions)