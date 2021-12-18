“Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth was charged with raping two women

The actor Chris Noth of “Sex and the City” was accused of raping two women (Reuters)

Actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big in the series “Sex and the City”, has been accused by two women of sexual assault, reported this Thursday The Hollywood Reporter.

The events allegedly took place in 2004 and in 2015.. The aforementioned media indicates that the two women identified as Zoe Y Lily, to protect their privacy, they do not know each other and gave their testimony to the publication separately and months apart.

According The Hollywood Reporter, the return of the iconic television series on HBO prompted both to report the events that occurred, they allege, in the city of Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

One of the complainants stated that Noth raped her and later had to be hospitalized for the injuries she left on her body after the sexual assault. The other woman said she did not report him after he called her and left her a message trying to minimize what happened.

The actor, loved by millions of women for playing the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw’s character played by Sarah Jessica Parker, has denied the facts through a statement. “The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, ‘no’ always means ‘no’, that’s a line I didn’t cross. The meetings were consensual ”, he claimed.

The actor also added that he does not know why the accusations have occurred now. “I don’t know for sure why they are showing up now, but I do know this: I didn’t attack those women. “

Noth is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, police sources told Deadline Thursday.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker returned to being a couple in fiction for the revival of “Sex and the City” (Photo: HBO Max)

Lily, who is a journalist, wrote to The Hollywood Reporter in August, and Zoe did it in October. The second, who continues to work in the entertainment industry, ensures that seeing Noth reprise his role on the popular television show “It made me wake up to something that I had buried for so many years” and decided to tell it.

Zoe was 22 when she met Noth, according to her account. He worked at a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities did business regularly. “He would walk past my desk and flirt with me. He got my work phone and left me messages. My boss told me: ‘Mr. Big is leaving messages on your voicemail, ‘”he said. It was the time of maximum popularity of the actor.

According to the account of THR, Noth invited Zoe to the pool of a building in West Hollywood, where she had an apartment. The young woman came with a friend and there, according to her account, the actor took her to his apartment with the excuse that he would bring her a book. Minutes later, he raped her.

Zoe went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, accompanied by her friend, and reported the assault to two police officers, but did not reveal the author’s name because she thought they would not believe her and that she would be fired if she accused Noth publicly.

According to Zoe’s former boss, she called her later that day and told her that Noth had attacked her. Zoe doesn’t remember making that call. “I was very upset, in a state of shock. I was shocked, “she told THR. But at Zoe’s request, he did not reveal the attack to anyone. “I was 25 at the time”Zoe explained to the outlet. “It was too much. Not know what to do”.

Lily, the second complainant, was a waitress in 2015, when she met the actor. According to her account, Noth, who was 60 years old, invited her to dinner at the Il Cantinori restaurant, which as a fan of the show, Lily knew had been the setting for an episode of the show.

She was very flattered and agreed to go on a date with him. When they got to the restaurant it was closed and he invited her to his Greenwich Village apartment.“We were listening to music and he tried to kiss me. I entertained him but he kept trying. ” Then the actor – according to his testimony – took off his pants and raped her. Following the sexual assault, she dressed in the bathroom and called an Uber. Noth then contacted her to see her again.

THR She got access to the texts that Noth and Lily exchanged in March and April 2015. In one, Noth wrote to her: “By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night last week. It was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t really sure how you felt … “. Lily replied, “Hmm… I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into the details via text message, but I felt a bit used … Maybe this is better as a phone conversation, but I can’t talk right now. ” Lily continued to reply in a friendly but evasive manner. “If you want to have a drink later, it doesn’t have to be at my house … although I have the best whiskey,” the actor wrote in one of his last messages. “Come have a drink with me before I leave town.” They never met again.

