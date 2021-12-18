Shakira’s son shows he inherited his mother’s musical abilities

It was in 2010, when the defender of the Spanish team Gerard Piqué, and the Colombian singer Shakira met during the World Cup in South Africa where he was crowned champion and she was in charge of the main theme.

Since then, the couple has become one of the most loved through social networks, because although the moments they share are few, it is known that they are still very much in love.

Related news

Despite being married, celebrities have created a family alongside their beautiful children: Milan and Sasha, who steal everyone’s eyes on their parents’ profiles.

It is worth mentioning that like the displays of affection between them, the two celebrities have kept their children out of the public eye, and it was Shakira who shared their reasons.

It was through an interview with a Canadian medium where the interpreter of “Loba” and “Waka Waka” revealed that she prefers to keep her little ones apart from her world fame so she does not allow them to listen to her songs.

Despite the fact that the soccer player has instilled the sport in the lives of minors, both have leaned towards the arts, and now it is eight-year-old Milan who demonstrates how he inherited the skills of the Colombian.

Musical gifts

It was through her official Instagram account, where the singer from Barranquilla, Colombia, shared a tender video of her eldest son playing the piano, a moment that undoubtedly filled the interpreter with pride.

“This virtual concert is a small tribute from Milan to our unforgettable Bela. Who left us the best gift… ”, was the text that the singer shared.

In the video you can see little Milan playing the piano like a professional, because at his young age, he has shown that he has the true talent of his mother, who is an institution in music.

It is worth mentioning that the singer has also shared that on more than one occasion, her little son has helped her on more than one occasion to compose her songs, because it is a true jewel being so young.

What has surprised the most is the child’s true concentration and professionalism, since he does not lose the beat of the music at any time or is nervous, since he has his mother on one side recording it.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE