She is the little actress who will be Alejandro Nones’s daughter in Corona de Tears 2

With the recent start of the recordings of the new installment of ‘Crown of tears’, new faces that will work on the project are revealed and on this occasion revealed a part of children’s cast.

The little Lara fields is the one who will give life to the daughter of ‘Patricio chavero‘, who is played by Alejandro Nones in the novel. Let’s remember that ‘Patricio chavero‘ Y Olga Ancira‘, played by the beautiful Adriana louvier; they had a daughter, fruit of his marriage in the soap opera.

It was the talented Lara who made the news known through her account Instagram, where he shared a photo next to Nones, accompanied by the caption: “My new Novela dad. Super cool! Thank you for receiving me so beautifully”.

Here you can see the photograph:

The little daughter of Kiko fields Y Lorraine schlebachHe has worked in various programs and telenovelas on Televisa; we saw her in ‘The double life of Estela Carrillo‘, in ‘The mexican and the guero‘, aldo de Itatí Cantoral and Juan Soler, in addition to bioseries like ‘Silvia Pinal, in front of you‘, where she gave life to Silvia Pinal in her childhood.

Besides, Lara also has a YouTube channel, where by way of blogs she shares a bit of her life, in addition to promoting products since it should be noted that the little girl has worked with major brands of toys, clothing Y accessories.

With the new project in process, such as ‘Corona de Tears 2’, Lara is expected to give her fans an excellent character, playing on this occasion the granddaughter of ‘Doña Refugio’, whom she gives life to. dear actress Victoria Ruffo.