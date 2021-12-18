Sherlyn is looking to be a mom again. She already has a date to do it!

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actress Sherlyn wants to get pregnant once more and also, it was announced that she already has a deadline to achieve it, something that undoubtedly has her quite excited.

There is no doubt that Sherlyn is going through one of the best moments of her life and she announced that she will soon give her a little brother to André, his son.

The truth is that Sherlyn surprised her admirers by confessing that she seeks to give her son André a little brother or sister, and although at the moment she is studying psychology, she revealed that she already has a deadline, as a goal, to get pregnant for the second time.

From her social networks, the actress has let know the professional success she has achieved, in addition to how good it feels to be a mother, and although it has been extremely difficult to combine her work with her maternal life, in addition to school, she has achieved it And best of all, he had good grades at the end of his school year.

As you may remember, when the actress welcomed her son André, the joy that the presenter was experiencing was revealed, since becoming a mother was one of her biggest dreams.

During a meeting with the press, Sher revealed that she is already thinking about getting pregnant again and giving her little son a baby brother and announced that if she does not achieve her goal, she will not insist on the issue, because with André, she fulfilled her dream.

I will put the batteries for that 2022 and 2023, if it does not happen in that couple of years, we will leave it for peace, but hey, whatever God wants ”.

He also commented that he would like his second baby to be born by the same method as André, since he wishes and will seek it with the same love as his first child.

Let us remember that the actress underwent an in vitro fertilization method in the United States, and in this way, she would practice it again to become a mother again.

Notably, he is 36 years old and has an extremely impressive career in show business.

He was born on October 14, 1985 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, however, he currently resides in Mexico City.

Despite her 36-year-old age, Sherlyn boasts her amazing physique, having recovered very well since her little one was born and has motivated women to exercise.