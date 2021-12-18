SINIESTRO – Companions of Verónica Estrella: “His dream had always been to fly”

The closed door, something irregular in the Department of Protocol and Events of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, kept behind nine people crying and remembering Verónica Estrella Marchi, who had resigned from that institution to fulfill her dream of being a stewardess.

The 26-year-old, who was second in command in organizing the activities carried out in the Environment, was part of the group that died on Wednesday when a plane crashed into the Las Américas International Airport. It was her first flight as a stewardess.

On Tuesday her coworkers, gathered in a circle, celebrated the happiness of Verónica, who “was finally going to fulfill her dream”. Yesterday Thursday, the chairs placed around it marked a totally different atmosphere.

“Her dream had always been to fly, aviation, she was very passionate about being a stewardess, at the farewell meeting, she said I’m going to fulfill my dream, I’m going to do what I like,” they comment with a smile that combines with Ana’s tears. Hernández, Luz del Alba Placencio, Amauris Caro, Mirianny Dimas and their other co-workers, who add that in time together, they managed to create ties that surpassed the work of friendship.

Why did you get on the plane

According to her colleagues, Verónica was not scheduled to board that flight, she had received her visa in the morning, since she used a European passport to travel, because she has Italian nationality, and she told Helidosa Aviation Grou, the airline company, I already had the document.

In addition to this, one of the hostesses was diagnosed with Covid-19 and the person who had to travel on that flight began to feel symptoms of the disease and that is why the company decided to call her.

“She did not leave for improvement, she left to fulfill her dream, she did not leave because I’m going to earn more, I’m going to be better! She even said when things are better, I’m leaving the Ministry”, they say his companions.

They express that he came to Helidosa for reasons of life. Years ago she took the flight attendant course but started working in the protocol area of ​​an institution. While at the Ministry of the Environment a friend tells her that she will leave the company and Verónica decides to apply. Having his diploma of “VIP Crewmember” expired, since it must be renewed every year, he repeats the course because the company where he did it the first time, had closed.

“When he left, he said, take care of yourselves, I don’t know when I’ll see you again,” were Veronica’s parting words to her companions.

In Environment

Verónica Estrella Marchi entered the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on December 3, 2020. According to her colleagues, her discipline to make things “perfect” accompanied them with her faith “in God and in the virgin. He entrusted everything to God and to the Virgin ”.

They comment that their young age did not contradict being an example at work and guiding them in the way they should act, not only in the workplace, but also in daily life.

“You do not have to wait for a person to die to say that Verónica was a humble, simple, human, responsible, loving and very professional person in what she did,” they commented one after another, highlighting her qualities.

They say that it indicated that she liked working in the protocol and events area because it allowed her to always be elegant and pretty.

Her manager, Paola Santana, despite being on pregnancy leave, upon learning of the report, wanted to write a text message to highlight what Verónica meant as a partner.

“She was someone who always made sure that we all formed a team together but at the same time I can say that we all feel loved by her,” Santana wrote.

KNOW MORE

Occupants

In addition to Verónica Estrella, the 36-year-old music producer José Ángel Hernández (Flow La Movie) died in this accident. Flow la Movie was traveling with his wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, 31, and his son Jayden Hernández, 4 years.

Other victims

Other occupants were Kellyan Hernández Peña, 21; Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18 years old; Jassiel Yabdiel Silva, 13 years old. The HI1050 Gulfstream GIVSP aircraft was manned by Luis Alberto Eljuri, 47, and Víctor Emilio Herrera, 32 years old.

The fall

The aircraft fell a few minutes after taking off from El Higüero airport.