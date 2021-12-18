So were the first reactions to “The Matrix Resurrections”

The official trailer for ‘The Matrix 4’ is here 1:19

(CNN) – What pill will you take? Do you love it or hate it? “The Matrix Resurrections” received its first wave of reactions and even the people who enjoyed it are aware that not everyone will.

Emily VanDerWerff, critic of Vox, spoke about it.

“There was a moment in the middle of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever, and I kind of haven’t convinced myself that it is NOT …”, VanDerWerff tweeted. “I loved it. A lot of people are going to hate it,” he said, continuing, “My favorite kind of movie!”

Yahoo Entertainment Writer Ethan Alter tweeted: “I absolutely adored the movie, which builds on what the aftermath left behind in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that is fully consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days. “.

However, not everything was pink.

“#TheMatrixResurrections is a nearly two-and-a-half hour exhibition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies,” tweeted critic Jeff Nelson. “It reuses too much footage from previous installments and is a meta ad nauseam.”

Keanu Reves’ Most Popular Movies 0:54

The fourth installment in the Matrix franchise reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and at HBO Max on December 22.

– HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.