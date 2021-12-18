So you can take a professional photo of the Moon from your cell phone

The Moon is the only natural satellite that the Earth has and its beauty has captivated all earthlings, who for years have spent time and invested money to learn more about it.

In fact, international space agencies such as those in the United States, Europe, and China are further investigating the state-of-the-art satellite.

In this way, satellite fans have sought a way to have a memory in their homes of the beauty of the Moon through photos, thus, professionals in photography have put all their efforts and money to have the best image.

Moon photography has been a trend for many years And with the use of cell phones, most of the users of these mobile devices have put the cameras to the test by taking satellite photos.

Now, cell phone manufacturers are presenting advances in cameras every month but at the end of this year, the ZERO X Neo, an Infinix device that has promised the best professional photographs of the Moon, was discovered.

But many will say why they make that promise at the launch of a mobile phone if taking a picture of the Moon is easy, you only have to go out one night and voila, use your cell phone. It turns out that this premise is not entirely true, because taking a very good photo is difficult, achieving an image with all the sharp colors and their shadows is not easy.

According to the Infinix company, the mobile has a super zoom of 60X magnification and the camera has state-of-the-art technologies. The triple focal length camera integrated with a 48MP super night camera with OIS optical stabilization to capture every detail in a wider field of view, manages to reduce blurry images.

In addition, there is an 8MP periscope lens with 5X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom that, reinforced with the Galileo algorithm engine developed by Infinix, allows the smartphone to zoom in and capture high-resolution photos of the Moon.

In turn, there is a 2MP depth lens that covers a wide field of view, 120 °.

All these characteristics together would allow capturing unique and eye-catching content and videos in 4K quality. Regarding the front camera, it is 16MP with flash and improved artificial intelligence capture technology, to take selfies.

In Colombia, Infinix explained that the entire system is supported by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W TÜV Rheinland fast and safe charging technology, which charges the device to 40% in 15 minutes with greater security and a fully optimized guarantee; in addition to a memory of 8 + 128GB.

The Zero X Neo comes in three colors: Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue.

