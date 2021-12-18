Spider-Man No Way Home Premiere: How Much Has It Taken At The Box Office?

Halftime

Since they started talking about “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, as well as the output of the trailers and like the official posters, the box office forecasts were unbeatable.

And after its first day on the billboard the numbers only reflect what it was the most anticipated movie of this 2021.

How much money have you raised in Mexico?

The wait is over and the film starring Tom holland managed to raise 9 million dollars in its first day of exhibition. It even surpassed what was generated by “Avengers: Endgame”, which, in its first weekend obtained 12 million 500 thousand dollars.

Worldwide, in its opening weekend, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” grossed $ 220 million.

Only in pre-sale in Mexico, “Spider-Man No Way Home” had already grossed $ 7 million in first 24 hours. So far, it is estimated that this film has gathered a total of $ 43.4 million in the countries where it was released:

Deadline estimated that the tape could raise up to 290 million dollarss in its first weekend at the global box office.