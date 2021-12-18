Spider-Man: No Way Home raises $ 50 million in the US during its premiere

PFor the first time since the pandemic began, the US box office is flourishing. “Spider-Man: No Way Home “(” Spider-Man: No way home “) raised $ 50 million just in its first performances on Thursday, an amazing start for a movie that will break records.

Sony Pictures’ “No Way Home” had the third-highest total for previous screenings, behind only “Avengers: Endgame” ($ 60 million) and “The Force Awakens.” (“The Force Awakens,” $ 57 million). The previews used to include nothing more than late-night screenings on the eve of the official premiere, but they have been constantly moving earlier in the day. “No Way Home” began screening around 3 pm in 3,767 theaters.

The Marvel launch starring Tom Holland is on track to be the first pandemic release to exceed $ 100 million, and it could hit $ 150 million. This year’s best release was another Marvel-Sony release, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which grossed $ 90.1 million in its opening weekend.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is managing to fill theaters even as the variant of the COVID micron has led to industry shutdowns entertainment, including many Broadway theaters. As recently as last week, when Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” had a weak premiere, the box office was showing an uneven resurgence.

But while some moviegoers, particularly the older ones, have been more reluctant, The youngest and most devoted fans of Marvel have shown resilience to the challenges of pandemic movie going. With “No Way Home”, Marvel releases will make up five of the six best of the year, along with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, “Black Widow” and “Eternals” (“Eternals” ).