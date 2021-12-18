surpasses Xiaomi and could overtake Samsung

We tell you the story of Tecno, a Chinese mobile brand that, after conducting a market study, decided to focus on the African market and which has become one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in Africa.

Currently, the main brands of Android smartphones, Xiaomi, Samsung and realme, are focusing on having a wide catalog of mobile terminals that are sold all over the world, but there are other smaller manufacturers that have managed to achieve success limiting the sales of its terminals to a specific continent.

This is the case of Tecno, the mobile brand that has conquered Africa surpassing Xiaomi and on the heels of Samsung.

This is how Tecno has become one of the main mobile brands in Africa

Tecno Mobile is a Chinese multinational technology company, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, born in 2006, which is headquartered in the city of Shenzhen and is dedicated to design, develop, manufacture and sell products such as smartphones, tablets or headphones. In 2007, Tecno created a second brand called iTel that was recognized as “the most student-friendly brand”.

The most curious aspect of the history of this Chinese brand is that in 2008 stopped doing business in Asia and Latin America to focus solely on Africa and all this after conducting market research in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America which revealed that the African continent was the most suitable territory to sell their products.

Currently, Tecno is the second smartphone brand in Africa, surpassing Xiaomi and with options to overtake Samsung. In this sense, a recent study carried out by Counterpoint Research reveals that the Korean firm occupies the first position in the ranking of the best-selling mobile terminals in Africa with a market share of 16%, closely followed by Tecno who occupies the second rung with a market share of 13% and surpassing the Chinese giant Xiaomi that has a market share of 11%.

This report also indicates that Tecno Mobile’s two brands, Tecno and iTel, have managed to double their market share over the last year, going from 16% to 32% in said period.

