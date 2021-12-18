Surprises in the call for Real Madrid to face Cádiz del Choco Lozano at the Santiago Bernabéu

2021-12-18
The Real Madrid is measured this Sunday against the Cadiz of Choco lozano at the Santiago Bernabéu with several casualties due to the coronavirus outbreak that the white entity suffered this week (Marcelo, Modric, Asensio, Lunin, Bale and Rodrygo).
To that bad news is added that of Dani carvajal. The Spanish side who had been a starter in recent games will not be against the yellow team due to muscle discomfort.
But nevertheless, Ancelotti has a couple of surprises. Dani ceballos He enters the squad for the first time this season after overcoming the injury he suffered in the first match of the Olympic Games with ‘Roja’.
It should be remembered that the 25-year-old midfielder has not played with the elastic merengue since April 18, 2019 when they fell against Rayo 1-0. Then, the player chained two assignments with Arsenal.
But that’s not all because there are five Castilla players: two are goalkeepers (Luis López and Toni Fuidas), to which are added two who know well what it is to go with the first team (Miguel Gutiérrez and Blanco) and the other great novelty is Peter, the pearl of the quarry.
It should be remembered that Ancelotti announced at a press conference that Hazard will start as headline along with Karim Benzema in the attack and what Modric recovers satisfactorily after testing positive for Covid-19.
The call for Real Madrid to face Cádiz
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Luis López and Toni Fuidias.
Defenses: Militao, Lucas Vázquez, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Mendy and Miguel Gutiérrez.
Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Ceballos, Camavinga, Blanco and Peter.
Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Luka Jovic and Vinicius.