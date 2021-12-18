Surprises in the call for Real Madrid to face Cádiz del Choco Lozano at the Santiago Bernabéu

2021-12-18

The Real Madrid is measured this Sunday against the Cadiz of Choco lozano at the Santiago Bernabéu with several casualties due to the coronavirus outbreak that the white entity suffered this week (Marcelo, Modric, Asensio, Lunin, Bale and Rodrygo).

To that bad news is added that of Dani carvajal. The Spanish side who had been a starter in recent games will not be against the yellow team due to muscle discomfort.

But nevertheless, Ancelotti has a couple of surprises. Dani ceballos He enters the squad for the first time this season after overcoming the injury he suffered in the first match of the Olympic Games with ‘Roja’.