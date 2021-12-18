Tesla Falls Into Bearish Territory; Is it still a good buy?

Buying Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 shares has been a very profitable trade when it goes through a major correction. As we say goodbye to 2021, the world’s largest automaker by value presents a similar risk-reward preposition.

Tesla shares, after falling more than 20% since hitting an all-time high in early November, are on a bearish streak. With that sharp drop, the electric car maker’s market valuation fell below a trillion dollars.

Tesla shares closed at $ 926.92 on Thursday, and December is shaping up to be the stock’s worst month since March 2020. The stock is also down more than 21% from its all-time closing high of $ 1,229.91 on November 4. indicating a bear market, which is defined as a decline of at least 20% from a peak.

But long-term investors in Tesla stocks are used to these ups and downs, which are often triggered by CEO Elon Musk himself. The latest episode of selling pressure began after Musk publicly announced that he would sell 10% of his stake in the company after taking a poll on Twitter. Since then, it has sold a total of $ 12.7 billion worth of shares in a five-week period.

Tesla’s extreme volatility, without any fundamental catalyst, highlights the dilemma faced by many long-term investors who are averse to extreme moves. Even after the recent crash, Tesla shares are still up 36% in 2021, after more than eight-fold the previous year.

Another 20% drop

After this impressive rally, it is difficult to recommend this stock from a fundamental data point of view. Tesla undoubtedly dominates the EV market and its leadership would be hard to beat, but its shares are trading at extremely high multiples.

According to InvestingPro’s analysis, Tesla’s stock is trading at a 12-month price-earnings multiple of 279, a level that has set the bar for performance so high that there is no room for the automaker to make any mistakes in its performance. Regarding financial results.

Because of this extremely rich valuation, Tesla shares could be a risky bet based on InvestingPro’s model, which assigns Tesla a fair value of $ 743.35 per share, a 22% downside risk from the current level.

That said, any pullback in Tesla shares has proven to be a lucrative trade for buyers in a dip. According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE :)’s Adam Jonas, Tesla will continue to be the leader in electric vehicle, battery and range manufacturing for the foreseeable future, making it a suitable candidate for long-term investors.

His recent note stated:

“We look to fiscal 2022 with expectations of strong profitability in the automotive sector, but with increasingly difficult compes and potential narrative shifts that may challenge conventional expectations about EV strategy.” If you have to own stocks in this sector, be very selective. “

About Tesla, Jonas added

“Embedded within the company is a fast-growing, high-margin software business that has the potential for highly recurring revenue from its connected car software and services business.”

Wedbush Securities, one of the most bullish forecasts on Tesla, gave a new price target of $ 1,400 per share, saying the company could earn half of what will be a $ 5 trillion electric vehicle market.

According to analyst Dan Ives, Telsa should benefit from both President Joe Biden’s $ 550 billion infrastructure bill, which will boost the country’s electric vehicle industry, and improved demand in China.

Your note adds:

“This green tsunami will lead to a $ 5 trillion market opportunity over the next decade, with Tesla leading the way.”

conclusion

Tesla shares are likely to remain volatile in 2022, given the high level of speculative interest in this name. That said, investors could take advantage of any pullback that brings their shares closer to their fundamental value, such as that calculated by InvestingPro’s models.