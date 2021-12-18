Thalia’s unexpected suitor that came to light

You may not remember it anymore, but when they were very young, Jaime Camil and Thalía they were dating. They had a passionate love story that marked the actor forever.

Confessions of Jaime Camil About his relationship with the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” they surprised more than one. The reality is that, a long time ago, the relationship they had was not talked about or mentioned.

Thalía left Jaime Camil with a broken heart

During an interview with Axel Montiel, Jaime Camil began to remember several of the loves that he has had throughout his life. One of these was with Thalia, with whom she dated for about a year when they were teenagers.

“Thalía is adored. I really like her and the net is a very good mother”, He started by saying about his famous ex-girlfriend. And he didn’t hesitate for a minute to admit that ending that relationship left him heartbroken.

“Of course! When you have a beautiful relationship and father, and it ends for xoz, of course it hurts. They are life cycles that end”, ended up saying.

When the driver asked: “Why did you finish it?”. Jaime replied with a laugh: “I think it was the other way around”, revealing that it was Thalia the one that put an end to their courtship.

When did Jaime Camil and Thalía leave?

The actor and singer met at school, as they attended the same high school in the Mexico City. They started dating in the early ’90s, when he was going to start his driving career on “Qué nochecita con Jaime Camil.”

Shortly after they started dating, Thalia moved to Spain to become the VIP Night. It was at that moment that they realized that it would be very difficult for them to be able to match their agendas and that is why they decided that it would be best to go our separate ways.

Today each one of them made their life and they have very beautiful families. But they will always be fondly remembered.

Did you know their love story?