The best 8 recipe apps for the Thermomix

Forget wasting time looking for a recipe on YouTube, download one of these 8 apps and prepare delicious dishes.

When you buy a Thermomix, it is because you want to facilitate the hard work involved in cooking every day, however, despite the fact that this excellent kitchen robot allows you to perform a wide variety of activities such as blend, squeeze, grate, beat, knead, chop, mix or sewIf you don’t know how to prepare good recipes, all that help or ease that the Thermomix can offer you will be of no use.

But this is no longer a problem, as there are many apps that will allow you to prepare incredible recipes like a chef professional, and thus, get the most out of your Thermomix.

Top of the best recipe apps to prepare in the Thermomix

Although some of these apps do not focus exclusively on using the Thermomix to prepare the different recipes, however, it is undeniable that they will all help you stand out in the kitchen.

Cookidoo

Cookidoo is lthe official application of the creators of ThermomixYou could say that it is a practically essential app on your mobile if you have a Thermomix. With this application you will not only have access to more than 50,000 delicious dishes, but you will learn all the tricks and advantages that your Thermomix offers you.

Supercook

SuperCook helps you prepare your food with what you have in your pantrySince it is an app that specializes in offering you recipes with the available ingredients, forget about having to go shopping at the store to make a delicious meal.

It has a database of more than 11 million recipes that are available in 20 languagesNo matter what you are trying to prepare for breakfast, lunch or dinner, SuperCook will help you.

Tasty

Tasty is one of the most popular recipe apps that you can find in the Play Store, its success is summarized in two aspects, incredible recipes and easy to follow step by step what you should do. It doesn’t matter that you have no idea what to do, if you use this app you can surely make your guests lick their fingers. And if you like Tasty, you may also be interested in our article with the best recipe apps for children.

Cookpad

Another popular recipe app is Cookpad, this excellent application has an extensive number of recipes, which increases every day thanks to its share your own recipes. This allows thousands of users to show their best recipes to the rest of the community.

It has different ways to search for recipes, either by the name of the dish, by some particular ingredient, or by several ingredients at the same time.

Thermomix recipes

We return with the apps developed especially to use the Thermomix. The application has more than 300 recipes that you can prepare with this incredible food processor. It does not matter which model of the Thermomix you own, TM5, TM31, TM21, or any other, you can still use this app without any problem.

Their recipes are very varied, there you will find, sauces, soups, different types of purees, legumes, meats, fish, shellfish, desserts and much more.

Thermomix TM 6 Recipes

If you want something more specific, we have this app developed exclusively for the TM6 model of the Thermomix. With more than 100 dishes which are updated every week.

It has a function where you can save your favorite recipes to find it quickly and a section of fitness recipes for those who take care of their diet.

Home cooking recipes

For lovers of home cooking we bring this app with over a million downloads on the Play Store. It’s totally free and you can filter your searches by ingredient or by the name of your favorite dish.

You can save your favorite recipes to see them whenever you want no need for an internet connection. It also has special ideas for holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving and Ramadan.

Ricette per Bimby

Finally, we bring an app that despite being in Italian it is very easy to follow, no matter that you do not master the language perfectly. Ricette per Bimby is basically a book with more than 6,000 recipes that you can prepare in your Thermomix. The recipes are by categories to facilitate your search, You can check for special events, by characteristic of the dish or if it is a starter, main course or dessert.

Y if you are one of the people who do not eat meat, check our article with the best special recipe apps for vegans and vegetarians.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe