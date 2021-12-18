The cold reaction of the Betis coach after Diego Lainez’s goal

Diego Lainez scored in Betis’s game against Talavera in the Copa del Rey.

December 16, 2021 · 18:43 hs

The Real Betis won 4-2 at Talavera of the Third Division of Spain in the second round of the Copa del Rey, party in which the Mexican Diego lainez He was the protagonist after scoring his team’s third goal in overtime.

Lainez played just his seventh game of the season, the second in Copa del Rey, in a year that has been extremely complex for the Mexican after having suffered an injury during his participation in the Olympic Games with the Mexican team, which prevented him from starting the tournament with the Betis.

Lainez he scored after 116 minutes of running time when it seemed that the game would end up being defined on penalties, which would force his coach Manuel Pellegrini to turn around to see him so that he has more minutes on the court, because so far he has only added 21 minutes played in The league according to Transfermarkt data.

No euphoria from Pellegrini for Lainez’s goal

However, the technical director of the Betis he only said that “I’m happy for him”, when he was questioned about the performance of Lainez. What’s more, Pellegrini He assured that he is trying to give the Mexican minutes after the injury that separated him at the beginning of the tournament.