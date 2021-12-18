“The damn vice spoiled him”: Ignacio Beristáin sentenced the career of Julio César Chávez Jr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He insists on getting back to his best form despite recent career failures. The “Junior” will fight against the Peruvian David Zegarra on December 18 with the intention of regaining confidence inside the ring. However, that promising career of Chávez Jr. ended and Ignacio Beristáin explains the reasons.

“Qualities always had, always. It’s very strong, but everything spoils the damn vice”,“ Nacho ”declared in an interview for the Izquierdazo.

Beristáin trained Chavez Jr. for his fight against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, so it is a voice capable of talking about the qualities of the Mexican boxer. A testimony very different from that of Lupe Pintor, former world champion who believes that the “Junior” is not suitable for boxing.

Chávez Jr. was champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), at which time Beristáin considers that it was the best stage in the career of the son of “César del Boxeo”.

“That was his best moment, exactly. When he started on the vice slide is when he already danced, but he danced forever”, Emphasized the trainer.

However, despite having recognized his qualities from the past, Ignacio Beristáin believes that Chávez Jr. will not be able to resume his best form. Problems and personal attitudes have played against “Junior” and will not allow him to reposition himself in the world of boxing, according to “Nacho”.

“He has problems with himself. He has no problems with people, neither with his father, nor with his wife, he is the one who has spoiled his life (…) I think it is useless that he is insisting so much, he will not be able to recover“, Concluded the coach.

🗓️ Saturday 18/12

📌 Palenque of the Livestock Fair, Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

🛎️ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs David Zegarra + Kevin Gonzalez vs Antonio Guzman (Continental super bantamweight WBA vacant) + Martin Leon Morales vs Jose de Jesus Guerrero Franco + and more 5/12 pic.twitter.com/FczaKmIiP4– To the Scream of KO (@AlGritoDeKOt) December 16, 2021

You may also like:

· Former Mexican champion humiliates Julio César Chávez Jr: “It only brings sadness, grief and dirties the father’s name”

· Julio César Chávez Jr. wants revenge with Canelo: “It would be to please the people”

· What happened to the children of Julio César Chávez? “They both boxed well, but the drug beat them”