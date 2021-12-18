The day Vicente Fernández stood up to the public at the Latin Grammy Awards – Prensa Libre

The three wowed audiences at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, with their spectacular ranch flair during their performance.

It was an emotional night in which Vicente, Alejandro and Álex Fernández moved the audience by taking the stage and performing hits by the oldest of the Fernández. Three generations on a single stage led an emotional Vicente Fernández to say: “When you hear the voice of someone who carries your blood, you feel immortal.”

After three years retired from the stage, Vicente Fernández surprised his followers with a unique and unrepeatable performance that motivated the audience to stand up.

Alejandro Fernández, who enjoys his own fame and a successful musical career, was accompanied by his talented son Álex. In recent days, the pink press in Mexico has closely followed Alejandro in his displays of grief at the loss of his father.

On that occasion, the Fernández performance was one of the most anticipated moments of the night because it was the first time in history that grandfather, father and son came together to sing together on stage.

In addition, Vicente’s presence gained relevance because it was his first performance after announcing his retirement from music in 2016.

Repertoire

With emotional songs to the rhythm of a medley that included songs like I will love you knight and ended with Return Return, The trio made it clear on that occasion that talent is in their blood and that Vicente left the best inheritance that puts the name of Mexico at the top.

Among other successes, during his career Vicente Fernández sold more than 70 million records, filmed more than 25 films, won 8 Latin Grammys, 3 Grammys, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards, the extraordinary “Person of the Year” award granted by the Latin Academy of Recording, multiple Gold, Platinum and Diamond records and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Something curious is that he always dedicated the phrase to his audience: “As long as you don’t stop clapping, your Chente doesn’t stop singing.”

The emotional moment was recorded for history