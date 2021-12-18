The most expensive and exclusive mobile phones in the world – Devices – Technology

Technology advances by leaps and bounds, but few inventions have succeeded in changing the world quite like the cell phone, a device from which you can do so many things that, nowadays, it is essential for any activity.

Since Marty Cooper, father of mobile phone, made the first phone call from a device that measured 25 x 5 x 10 centimeters, in 1973, this instrument has evolved dramatically in just 48 years.

At present, they are called smart phones, because they allow you to do many things beyond a call, in addition, there are them of all sizes and designs, something that Cooper never imagined.

“SWe knew that in the future everyone would have a telephone. What we never anticipated is that he was going to have a supercomputer, a digital camera, an internet connection … none of those things existed in 1973“, he assured in an interview for the ‘BBC’.

Very surely it did not occur to him that metals and precious stones could be embedded in the housings of these devices, as is the case with more expensive cell phones and extravagant of the world, all of them personalized and distributed by the Russian company Caviar.

iPhone 13 Pro Max made in gold

If you consider that the price of the latest flagship product of Manzana It is expensive, imagine what it can be worth if it is made with 18 karat gold. It is an exclusive edition ‘Total Gold’ of Caviar, which combines the best characteristics of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a baroque artistic style.

“The 18-karat yellow gold case is lavishly embellished with embossed ornamental motifs that create an impressive play of light and shadow.“, describes the official website of the Russian company.

The buyer can choose between the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The cell phone has a cost of $ 47,000 (more than 186 million pesos) with a storage of 128 Gb, But if you want it with a capacity of 1 Tb, it will cost you $ 48,080 (more than 191 million pesos).

Samsung Z-Flip3 Catrina

This year Samsung It surprised with the launch of its Z-Flip3 model, a new affordable model that was not common in smartphones. A cell phone that was personalized by Caviar in his ‘Skull’ collection.

It is a limited edition with 419 precious stones.

The Russian brand decided to combine Samsung technology with the image of Mexican culture, in an 18-karat white gold design, with gold inlay yellow, emeralds, sapphires and rubies.

“The sophistication and elitism of the model are created by decorative elements hand painted with jewelery enamel“, the portal reads.

It should be noted that there are only 20 editions of this eccentric model, whose price can be 46,460 (more than 184 billion pesos) or 46,620 dollars (more than 185 million dollars), depending on its capacity of storage.

Why only 20 copies? Caviar chose that number “because in the Mayan tradition the number 20 brings happiness and good luck,” they explain on their website.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Teradiamond

“The phone with the largest memory capacity in Apple’s history is now also one of the most luxurious models“Caviar highlights about this interpretation they made of the iPhone 13.

The cell phone is designed in hardened aviation titanium, with 1,024 diamonds and 128 jewels. In addition, it has engraved 18-karat gold.

According to the company, what they wanted to reflect in the design is that the cell phone is a ‘monster’.

There are only 18 models of this cell phone, which has a value of 59,700 dollars (more than 237 million pesos), since it only comes available with a storage capacity of 1 Tb.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Musk

If you are a fan of Elon musk, You may like this cell phone, because it is precisely an iPhone 13 Pro Max that a follower of the tycoon requested, inspired by Spacex. In fact, according to Caviar, the model is embedded with a piece that was part of the Alpha Space mission, which the company bought from The Space Collective.

The design is a representation of the spacecraft along with the phrase ‘Musk be on Mars’ (Musk is on Mars, in Spanish). The design handles black and silver tones and Titanium coating.

The cell phone has an original piece of the Alpha Space.

The value? The ‘modest’ sum of 8,370 dollars (more than 33 million pesos) if it is 1 Tb of storage, if you want it more ‘economical’, you can request it with a capacity of 128 Gb at a cost of 7,290 dollars (almost 29 million pesos).

