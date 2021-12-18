The neurosurgeon from Bercia, Valle Folgueral, wins one of the Pasteur Prizes for Medicine

The head of the Complex Pathology Unit of the Spine of the San Juan de Dios de León Hospital, Dr. José Manuel Valle Folgueral (Ponferrada, 1974), has been awarded in the second edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Research Biomedical with which the European Association of Economy and Competitiveness (AEDEEC) rewards the commitment that the world of science and medicine maintains with Spanish society: “It aims to give visibility to the extraordinary work carried out by the different actors that are part of this sector in exceptional situations ”.

Given the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, and for “coherence and responsibility” towards his patients, he has not come in person to collect this award. Instead he has sent a video thanking him sincerely and affectionately for this recognition and extending it to his entire team.

The neurosurgeon from Bercia, who on April 12 received the award of the XXI Century Medicine Awards in his specialty, has received this Friday a new recognition that is “a reason for honor and pride” by “giving visibility to the enormous work and full dedication every day to put innovative and next-generation treatments at the service of all our patients ”.

Your Advances



Not for nothing has Dr. Valle Folgueral been the first neurosurgeon in the world to perform complex spinal surgery with the LOOP-X robotic intraoperative CT scan and the Brainlab Curve 2.0 intraoperative navigation system, a system with which he already adds a hundred cases in the last year.

The technology it incorporates allows doctors to see in real time the area where they are operating, something of vital importance to act with greater security, as well as in a less invasive way. And it is that sometimes surgeons have far from the reach of their vision the area on which they have to intervene and must be guided by anatomical points.

Thus, this device, which entails an investment of more than 750,000 euros, allows obtaining high precision data, minimizing reoperations due to poor placement of prostheses, implants or pedicle screws thanks to the Loop-X robotic mobile intraoperative imaging system and the Curve 2.0 navigation system. “It represents a historical milestone by marking a before and after in the treatment of all complex pathology of the spine,” says Valle Folgueral.

Highly complex surgeries with less surgical time



“We perform highly complex surgeries with less surgical time, less radiation for the patient, greater precision and faster functional recovery,” says Valle Folgueral, who studied Medicine and Surgery at the University of Cantabria and He obtained the title of specialist in Neurosurgery at the San Marcos de Braga University Hospital (Portugal).

Lumbar and cervical herniated discs, canal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, scoliosis and post-traumatic and osteoporotic vertebral fractures are some of the pathologies faced in a Complex Pathology Unit of the Spine that registers about two hundred operations a year. many of them from patients arrived from other provinces.

Fifth consecutive nomination for the Doctoralia Awards



On the other hand, Dr. Valle Folgueral has been nominated for the fifth consecutive year for the Doctoralia Awards, the only awards that recognize the most valued health specialists in the country by his colleagues in the profession, as well as by his own patients.

The head of the Complex Pathology Unit of the Spine of the San Juan de Dios de León Hospital, which last year was the winner in Neurosurgery, will once again opt for this recognition in the eighth edition of awards that include more than 30 specialties and total 460 nominees.