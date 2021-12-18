The Realme GT and the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel command a very gamer Bargain Hunter with deeply discounted prices and hard to resist

Be very careful with our Hunting Bargains this week because it will be the last selection of offers on mobile phones and accessories that will allow you to have your purchases before Christmas. That it seems that no, but that it is already next week. The year comes to an end between mantecados, Christmas carols and duels between peoples to see who puts more LED lights, and you can get the phone you were looking for for yourself or to give as a gift.

In this week’s selection we have interesting models although some stand out more than others. For example, the POCO X3 Pro of the Xiaomi family, a very competitive economic mid-range that arrives at a discount, or like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the latest jewel with Samsung’s WearOS 3.0 that leaves 50 euros on the way to it. English court. Do not delay, what most offers are temporary.

Mobiles on offer

TCL 10 Pro : Although TCL does not make too much media noise, their phones are solid and competitive and they always go sneaking into the different pools of recommendations. One of those we have in Spain, the TCL 10 Pro, now appears on eBay at a price of 189 euros. A more than interesting purchase.

OnePlus Nord 5G – Smartphone 6.44 “FHD + AMOLED 90Hz (Snapdragon 765, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Quadruple camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 5Mpx, 4115mah with fast charge 30W) Dual Sim – Blue Marble

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel : Lenovo does not lavish too much in our parts with its phones but we are looking for a mobile gaming To put in your pocket, the Legion Phone Duel must be one of the main candidates. And if it is at 399 euros on Amazon, with more reason.

Accessories on offer

Amazfit T-Rex Pro : We enter the field of watches with one of the most interesting models of Amazfit, the T-Rex Pro. Resistant, with a multitude of options and now discounted on eBay, where it can be ours for 111.99 euros if we use the coupon CHRISTMAS21 .

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Smart Watch for Health monitoring, Fitness tracker, Long battery life, 4G, 44 mm, Black Color

Google Nest Audio: And to close, the speaker with the best sound quality in the Google catalog with Assistant running through its veins. The Nest Audio is in MediaMarkt at 74.99 euros temporarily.

