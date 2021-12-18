The reason why the exchange between Federico Viñas and Julio Furch would not be possible

The directive of the Eagles of America seems not to take a vacation. The idea is that for the beginning of the preseason that will be next Monday, December 27 at the facilities of the complex of Coapa, Santiago Solari can have ready the squad with which he will face the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament. And based on that plan, they thought of an alternative: an exchange between Federico Viñas and Julio Furch.

The idea sought to satisfy all parties or, at least, the majority. On the Uruguayan side, because perhaps in Atlas FC and by the hand of Diego Cocca he would find the continuity that the Indiecito did not give him since his arrival at the CDMX. While the Argentine attacker today seems to be the best option to increase the scoring quota for a team. cream blue which lacks a real area killer.

However, not everything would be so easy to achieve. It is that in the last hours the intention of Federico Viñas for his career, which, in the end, would be the only or, in principle, the main cause that would complicate an agreement in the negotiations initiated by the high command of the Eagles of America and from Atlas Soccer Club.

The South American striker who came to Coapa on loan in August 2019, remains firm in his position: in Mexico he will only wear the institution’s shirt cream blue and, in case of being transferred, he intends it to be to a team in Europe. That is why, at least in this way, it seems almost impossible for Julius furch land in the Nest.

Sebastián Córdova and Tigres already have everything agreed

After so many rumors involving the Guadalajara Sports Club, Sebastian Cordova would have come to terms with the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and on Tuesday the medical examinations and subsequent signing of the contract will take place. Will leave the Eagles of America after 99 games, 16 goals and eight assists.