The reunion of Rosalía and Penelope Cruz in New York | Love 40

At this point, no one doubts the talent of Penelope Cruz. Our most international Spanish actress has been shining like a true Hollywood star for two decades, proving that her way of acting is from another galaxy. And it is that the Alcobendas can boast of having behind it an Oscar, a Bafta and three Goya awards.

The actress has continued to make film history in recent years, working in large productions and winning critics at the most select festivals. Thus, we are not surprised that New York City has fallen in love with it. And it is that the actress has been honored this Wednesday, December 15, at the Museum of Modern Art of New Yotk (MoMa).

The Madrilenian chose a beautiful red Chanel dress for the occasion. Like a true queen, she walked the carpet and greeted some of the friends who were able to attend on such a special night.





Penelope Cruz at the MoMa / Getty / Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Among them were faces as familiar as Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, Rebecca Hall or Rocky Martin. But if there is a photo that has caught our attention, it has undoubtedly been that of the reunion with her friend Rosalia.

They met in Love and glory



The actress and the singer coincided two years ago in the filming of Love and glory, where they shared a small scene in which the Catalan sang a song. This cameo of the interpreter, who had just released The evil willIt was one of Pedro Almodóvar’s surprises for the film.

In fact, as Rosalía acknowledged in several interviews, Penelope Cruz behaved very well with her, knowing that it was the first time she was in front of the camera of a film. He even gave her some advice.

Now, three years later, the two stars once again give us an image to remember. And it is that it is about two of our most international artists. The best of all? Who posed together. And they didn’t do it alone! Good old Ricky Martin also joined.

The three stars were in front of the objective, looking smiling and giving this image to history.





Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz and Rosalía / Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

For the occasion, Rosalía decided to go for a simple look, giving prominence to the pearl-colored blouse she wore. Ricky, for his part, bet everything on black. We’d love to hear what the three stars talked about. But we will have to wait to be able to ask one of them.