The Rockettes and Hamilton among shows canceled in New York due to the rise in COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) – US authorities stepped up calls on Friday for people who have not been vaccinated to do so to deal with the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Although the schedule is about to change, Friday had a distinctive 2020 feel: NFL games were postponed due to COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes, a renowned show that is presented at Radio City Music Hall, canceled the Christmas shows. The performances of the works Hamilton, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, among others, were also canceled.

European governments, meanwhile, imposed a series of restrictions that paralyzed overland travel and saw travelers crouching.

Much is still unknown about omicron, but authorities warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals around the world. The uncertainty alone was enough for many people to change their plans.

In the United States, the administration of President Joe Biden resisted tightening restrictions, but also outlined dire scenarios for the unvaccinated in a call for undecided Americans to get vaccinated.

“For the unvaccinated, you are seeing a winter of serious illness and death, for you, your families, and the hospitals that may soon overwhelm,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, echoing the president’s own comments earlier this week.

The new variant is already in “full effect” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, and new cases hit a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday. But new hospitalizations and deaths, so far, are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

The coronavirus also once again disrupted sports in the United States. The NFL announced Friday that three games from the weekend would be postponed to next week due to the outbreaks. The league has not specified whether the cases come from the omicron variant.

Radio City Rockettes canceled four shows scheduled for this Friday due to COVID-19 cases in production, and plans for upcoming shows were still being evaluated. The popular Christmas show generally has four shows a day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Dr. Stanley Weiss, a professor of epidemiology at Rutgers University, said officials must react faster, citing a willingness to redefine full vaccination to include booster shots, for example.

“Everybody wants us to end this pandemic, but in order for us to overcome it, we cannot ignore the reality of what is happening and what is needed,” Weiss said.