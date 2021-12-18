The (serious) reasons why you should update to iOS 15.2 now

With iOS 15.2 not only improvements come, many errors that affected our privacy are solved.

Apple released a few days ago the second major update to the latest version of the iPhone operating system and we already have iOS 15.2 among us. Sure, there are a lot of new features worth updating, but there are also others you should update for. Apple has fixed a total of 38 security issues with this new version.

As you surely know, iOS 15 is available on many millions of iPhones being compatible from the iPhone 6s, which means that everyone will be protected against the latest security flaws. Of course, we recommend updating your iPhone as soon as possible.

Top security bugs that iOS 15.2 fixes

The list of 38 bugs fixed It is available on the Apple support website and these are some of the most important:

Analysis of a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to the disclosure of user information.

A user could unexpectedly leak sensitive user information during a FaceTime call using Live Photos metadata.

Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution.

It is possible that a malicious app can execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution.

A person with physical access to an iOS device could access the contacts from the lock screen.

A person with physical access to an iOS device could access saved passwords without authentication.

A malicious app could override certain privacy preferences.

An app could access a user’s files.

Malicious web content processing may lead to arbitrary code execution.

iOS 15 again shows Android how to do things

These are just 10 of the 38 errors found and fixed by Apple with iOS 15.2. If you have the new update installed, you will already be protected against all of them. And if this is not the case, you are taking time to update your iPhone, just enter Settings> General> Software update and download iOS 15.2

Related topics: ios

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe